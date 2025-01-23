Search for new UWPD chief nears final stages

The University of Wisconsin search committee for a new associate vice chancellor and UWPD chief nears the final stages of hiring as finalist candidates began giving public presentations this week. The presentations began Tuesday, Jan. 21, with the fourth and final presentation being given Friday, Jan. 31.

A committee composed of faculty, staff, students and community members began the search for a new UWPD chief Sept. 2024, according to a press release from UW. The committee is also working with Spelman Johnson, an executive search firm, to help with the hiring process.

The review of applications will begin after February 20, Spelman Johnson Senior Consultant Laura Puckett-Boler said.

Advertisements

Brent Plisch, who is among the final candidates for the position of AVC/Chief, led campus police in the removal of a pro-Palestinian encampment on Library Mall, May 1, 2024, according to The Cap Times.

Plisch stepped into the role of interim chief when former Chief Kristen Roman resigned from UWPD February 2024 before the completion of an investigation and report on her misconduct in the role, according to a previous article from The Badger Herald.

Associated Students of Madison Vice Chair Landis Varughese spoke about the need for a chief who understands that UW has a vast student body with students coming from varying backgrounds.

“I think it’s important that a chief is leaning into that kind of diversity within the student body and is willing to reach out to students and ask for their opinion and ask what their thoughts are on initiatives,” Varughese said.

Varughese, who sat on the search committee, said it was crucial to have a collaborative hiring process involving students.

“The AVC/Chief is a high-profile, sworn law enforcement officer who works closely with staff, students, faculty, administrators, and the local community to manage and administer services and programs contributing to a safe and secure campus environment,” according to the executive search firm’s website.

These presentations, along with resumes and cover letters can be viewed by those with a campus NetID. The presentations will be video-recorded and made available for review and feedback on the website for UWPD AVC/Chief of Police search.