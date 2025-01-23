One City Schools grant aims to expand affordable childcare in Dane County

The Madison Community Foundation awarded a $50,000 grant to One City Schools to address the growing need for high-quality and affordable childcare in Dane County, according to a press release.

The grant, announced Wednesday, Jan. 22, will fund a feasibility study and strategic planning process led by EF International Advisors to explore ways to replicate One City Schools’ successful preschool model through partnerships with local employers and community organizations, according to the press release.

The Madison Community Foundation collaborates with organizations to strengthen communities through philanthropy, according to the organization’s website.

Advertisements

The program could be groundbreaking for the region, which has faced a significant shortage of accessible childcare options, according to the City of Madison website.

By expanding a proven model, One City Schools hopes to inspire broader efforts to meet the needs of working families while providing children with essential early education, according to the press release.

Founder and CEO of One City Schools Kaleem Caire, expressed pride in the organization’s success and optimism about the initiative’s potential.

“We’ve created a model that works, but we’re not suggesting it’s the only path forward,” Caire said. “Rather, our success should inspire others to pioneer new approaches to learning.”

Caire acknowledged the importance of support from the Madison Community Foundation and the broader community.

Caire noted this partnership has been essential to One City Schools’ growth.

“We are thankful for the Madison Community Foundation’s continued partnership and belief in us,” Caire said. “One City would be nowhere fast without the tremendous generosity of our community of supporters and our national and international partners as well.”

The feasibility study will explore ways to scale One City Schools’ approach, allowing the program to reach more families while maintaining standards that have made it successful, according to the press release.

By involving local employers and community organizations, the initiative will foster collaboration and innovation in early childhood education, according to the press release.

High childcare costs and limited availability have created barriers for many Dane County parents, impacting their ability to pursue career opportunities, according to the City of Madison website.

Caire highlighted access to affordable and quality childcare not only alleviates this burden but also lays a strong educational foundation for young children, setting them up for lifelong success.

This latest initiative emphasizes the Madison Community Foundation’s commitment to promoting equity and opportunity in the community by partnering with One City Schools to shape a future where high-quality early education is accessible to all, according to the press release.