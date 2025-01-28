Bucky’s Blood Drive returns to Madison

The American Red Cross is partnering with the University of Wisconsin for Bucky’s Blood Drive. This event helps ensure that healthcare facilities have sufficient blood supply for the winter months.

The blood drive will be held Jan. 29-30 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Nicholas Recreation Center, 797 W. Dayton St.

Executive Director of the American Red Cross Kyle Krieg urged individuals to give blood, as winter often leads to a dip in donations. According to the Wisconsin Public Radio, harsh winter weather and fewer holiday breaks have drastically reduced blood supply.

All blood types are needed, but Type O-negative is especially vital due to its high demand, Kriegl said.

“You never know when you’re gonna need blood in times of disaster,” Kriegl said. “For people that need blood transfusions or elective surgeries, know that you’re helping someone that needs it.”

Since its start in 2019, Bucky’s Blood Drive has become one of the largest blood drives of the semester, collecting over 1,500 donations, according to Kriegl. It has become an opportunity for UW-Madison students, faculty, staff, and alumni to contribute to a life-saving cause.

Although appointments are encouraged to, walk-ins are welcome, according to WKOW.

Those who wish to save time at the event can use the RapidPass feature, which allows donors to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online before arriving.

“Show up and bring a friend or buddy. We always encourage that,” said Kriegl.

The Red Cross is giving out $15 e-gift cards to donors’ retailers of choice, according to the event page.

Students looking to donate or volunteer can visit RedCrossBlood.org