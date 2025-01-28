Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Categories:

Bucky’s Blood Drive returns to Madison

American Red Cross to partner with UW, supply blood to hospitals during winter
by Genevieve Johnston
January 28, 2025
Kennedy Slater
The Nicholas Recreation Center is hosting a Blood Drive with the American Red Cross. January 27, 2025.

The American Red Cross is partnering with the University of Wisconsin for Bucky’s Blood Drive. This event helps ensure that healthcare facilities have sufficient blood supply for the winter months.

The blood drive will be held Jan. 29-30 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Nicholas Recreation Center, 797 W. Dayton St. 

Executive Director of the American Red Cross Kyle Krieg urged individuals to give blood, as winter often leads to a dip in donations. According to the Wisconsin Public Radio, harsh winter weather and fewer holiday breaks have drastically reduced blood supply. 

Advertisements

All blood types are needed, but Type O-negative is especially vital due to its high demand, Kriegl said. 

“You never know when you’re gonna need blood in times of disaster,” Kriegl said. “For people that need blood transfusions or elective surgeries, know that you’re helping someone that needs it.” 

Since its start in 2019, Bucky’s Blood Drive has become one of the largest blood drives of the semester, collecting over 1,500 donations, according to Kriegl. It has become an opportunity for UW-Madison students, faculty, staff, and alumni to contribute to a life-saving cause. 

Although appointments are encouraged to, walk-ins are welcome, according to WKOW.

Those who wish to save time at the event can use the RapidPass feature, which allows donors to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online before arriving. 

“Show up and bring a friend or buddy. We always encourage that,” said Kriegl.

The Red Cross is giving out $15 e-gift cards to donors’ retailers of choice, according to the event page

Students looking to donate or volunteer can visit RedCrossBlood.org

Advertisements
View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Badger Herald

Your donation will support the student journalists of University of Wisconsin-Madison. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in News
Mass shootings correlated with alcohol sale spikes, UW research finds
Mass shootings correlated with alcohol sale spikes, UW research finds
Store offering e-cigarette products. January 22, 2025.
UW School of Medicine and Public Health given $5.7 million grant to explore effects of e-cigarettes on heart, lungs
Badger Herald archival photo of the University of Wisconsin Police Department building. April 14, 2023.
Search for new UWPD chief nears final stages
Wisconsin State Capitol. October 17, 2024.
One City Schools grant aims to expand affordable childcare in Dane County
Ice on Lake Mendota. January 25, 2024.
Two individuals rescued after falling through ice on Lake Mendota, Monona
Researcher talks lung cancers at UW
Researcher talks lung cancers at UW
More in UW–Madison Campus
Construction on Lake Street. January 21, 2025
New student living complex coming summer 2026
Students walk down State Street. December 2024.
UW students start spring semester in the negatives 
UW alum, Snow Scholars founder wins $150,000 'Shark Tank' investment
UW alum, Snow Scholars founder wins $150,000 'Shark Tank' investment
Memorial Union. April 18, 2024.
Armed robbery reported in Memorial Union
Badger Herald archival photo of a UW student studying. February 26, 2022.
Recognizing, managing seasonal affective disorder for college students
Badger Herald archival photo of a UW-Madison Police Department car.
All individuals arrested at Board of Regents meeting protest to receive citations
Donate to The Badger Herald