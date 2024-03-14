Badger Recovery launches survey to improve support for students in recovery

The University of Wisconsin’s Badger Recovery program released a survey March 11 to advise improvements in the collegiate recovery program, according to an Instagram post.

The survey will assess how many students have experienced addiction or substance misuse and their awareness of resources on campus, Badger Recovery graduate program assistant and survey creator Maura Swan said. There is also a section for student feedback on which resources would be most beneficial for them, Swan said.

“[Badger Recovery] started in 2020, so it is still relatively new,” Swan said. “We’ve mostly focused on trying to raise awareness and build community within the program and we are realizing that we maybe need to do more to raise awareness regarding the existence of the program.”

Badger Recovery released a similar survey in fall 2020, but instead of polling students’ awareness of campus resources, the survey asked students what type of programming they prefer, Swan said.

Many respondents wanted to follow twelve-step programs similar to those used in Alcoholics Anonymous, which promotes a structured plan of 12 steps to recovery, Swan said. Others preferred SMART recovery meetings, which focus on empowering the individual to seek out recovery rather than having others do it for them.

With 45% of students participating in binge drinking, UW students engage in high-risk drinking more than any other school in the nation, according to the UW Student Affairs website. For those on campus who have experienced alcohol misuse in the past or simply prefer not to drink, campus culture can create an alienating environment, Swan said.

“I think there needs to be generally more awareness of the program and of the fact that it’s okay to not drink or use substances,” Swan said.

Though Badger Recovery does not offer treatment for addiction, it does offer support for those in recovery from addiction, including gradual recovery meetings, private coaching and family and friends meetings for loved ones who have an addiction, Swan said. Badger Recovery services are free of charge and have no requirements to join.

University Health Services also offers individual counseling with medical professionals who have expertise in working with individuals who have addictions, Swan said.

Recovery resources:

Hotlines:

National Overdose Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-484-3731

Safe Communities 24/7 Recovery Hotline: 608-228-1278

University Health Services 24-hour crisis intervention: 608-265-5600

Wisconsin Addiction Recovery Hotline: 211

Additional recovery resources:

Badger Recovery, a program for students in or considering recovery from substance use: [email protected]

Behavioral Health Resource Center of Dane County for treatment and recovery resources: 608-267-2244

End Overdose online Opioid Overdose Response Training: endoverdose.net/professional-training

Other campus recovery resources: alcoholanddruginfo.students.wisc.edu/resources