Individual who brought handgun into Capitol building taken into custody

Man said he would not leave until speaking with Wisconsin Governor

A man was arrested for illegally bringing a handgun into the Wisconsin State Capitol building Wednesday. The man approached the security desk outside Gov. Tony Evers’ office, and said he would not leave until he saw Evers, Department of Administration Communications Director Tatyana Warrick said in an email statement to The Badger Herald.

Open carry of weapons is not permitted in the Capitol building, according to Wisconsin State Assembly Sergeant at Arms Office policy. The man was shirtless and was accompanied by a dog on a leash, which was turned over to the City of Madison Animal Control, and the firearm was seized as evidence, Warrick said.

The man was taken into custody without incident around 2p.m., but returned to the exterior of the Capitol around 9 p.m. with a loaded assault rifle after posting his own bail, Warrick said.

In the evening, officers spoke with the man and conducted a consensual search of his bag. During the search, officers found a collapsible police-style baton, which is illegal given the man did not have a valid concealed carry permit for the weapon, Warrick said.

Warrick said Capitol Police officers seized the rifle for safekeeping and seized the baton as evidence for a concealed carry weapon charge.

Based on “concerning statements” made by the man, officers took him into custody for a psychiatric evaluation shortly before midnight, Warrick said.