The University of Wisconsin Madison Police Department sent out a Crime Warning Monday morning after investigating an alleged battery in Vilas Hall on Thursday night.

UWPD responded to a report of a man sleeping in the fourth floor hallway of Vilas. The man, who is not affiliated with UW, told them he had been struck in the face several times by a stranger.

UWPD reported the man was intoxicated and had blood on his face. The alleged incident occurred sometime between 5:00 p.m. and 10:45 p.m., when officers made contact with the victim.

The man was transported to a local hospital. His story has changed several times during the investigation and after checking security cameras, it is still unclear what happened. UWPD issued the crime warning as a precaution to alert the campus community of this alleged incident.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact UWPD at (608) 264-COPS.