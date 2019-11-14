The Student Services Finance Committee heard presentations from the Student Veterans of America and Sex Out Loud on Thursday and approved the Black Voice’s budget.

The committee unanimously approved $52,268 for the Black Voice’s budget — a $4400 dollar decrease from the previous fiscal year.

As for the SVA, the group aims to raise awareness and facilitate discussions surrounding veterans issues, and asked the committee to approve a budget of just under $20,000.

The group’s primary signer Sam Stebnitz described the goals of SVA as an organization.

“We work to educate the general campus about veteran life, advocate for veterans, and support military benefit users,” Stebnitz said.

Stebnitz and co-presenter Levi Redlin said the organization’s goals for this forthcoming year would be improving outreach efforts, expanding professional development workshops and maintaining their staff positions.

The committee debated the advertising and printing budgets. SVA’s budget will be voted on at the next meeting.

Sex Out Loud asked for just over $90,000. The student organization aims to “promote healthy sexuality through sex-positive education,” according to a Sex Out Loud statement.

For the next hour of the meeting, the committee discussed and voted on the Black Voice’s budget, which the organization had presented the previous week.

SSFC Rep. John Grossardt proposed an amendment decreasing the Black Voice’s long distance transportation budget from $1,500 to $900, after researching plane ticket prices to Atlanta, where the organization sends two of its members to every year for a conference. The amendment passed unanimously.

The committee discussed eliminating the organization’s apparel budget of $300 over concerns the line item was inconsistent with guidelines for apparel funding, which dictates that apparel funding can only be spent when it is essential for group function.

SSFC Rep. Anna Barry said based on the group’s presentation, at least some of the funding was essential. The group had requested the money for distinguishable t-shirts to ensure that one of their events ran smoothly. The committee approved an amendment reducing apparel funding by half.