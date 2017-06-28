Authorities in Cleveland found human remains Wednesday along the shoreline of Lake Erie belonging to one of the six victims involved in a December plane crash, which involved a University of Wisconsin student.

UW freshman Megan Casey was one of the victims involved in the plane crash. She, along with her father and four neighbors were on their way home from a Cleveland Cavaliers game when the plane crashed on Lake Erie.

Casey’s remains were not one of those identified by Cleveland authorities Wednesday.

The Cuyahoga County medical examiner’s office of Ohio used DNA comparisons to identify the remains of Casey’s father, Brian. Along with Casey’s father, the remains of 15-year-old Jack Fleming and 45-year-old John Fleming were identified.

Along with Casey, Sue Fleming’s and Andrew Fleming’s remains have yet to be recovered.

“We continue to mourn Megan’s loss and to keep her family and friends in our thoughts,” UW spokesperson Meredith McGlone said in an email sent to The Badger Herald.

University Health Services is available to provide support to students. Visit the website or call (608) 265-5600.

Update 2:51 p.m.: This article has been updated to include a statement from UW spokesperson Meredith McGlone