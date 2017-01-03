A University of Wisconsin student is missing and feared lost after a private plane carrying her and six others crashed in Lake Erie near Cleveland Dec. 29.

According to a UW statement, nineteen-year-old freshman Megan Casey was on her way home from the Cleveland Cavaliers game when her plane reportedly crashed into the lake. Casey’s father Brian and four neighbors were on board as well.

The U.S. Coast Guard is currently looking for the plane. Only baggage and debris have been recovered so far.

UW Dean of Students Lori Berquam expressed her support for Casey’s family and friends and said Casey was “a friend to many.” Casey was pursuing a career in nursing and participated in a sorority during her time on campus.

Casey’s family issued a statement describing her and her father as “loving, caring, remarkable individuals.”

“Our family greatly appreciates the dedicated efforts of the rescue and recovery teams, and we are especially thankful for the outpouring of support thoughts and prayers from family, friends and the community,” Casey’s family said in the statement.

University Health Services is available to provide support to students — visit http://www.uhs.wisc.edu/services/counseling/ or call (608) 265-5600.