Rock Kendrick Lamar’s flare jean trend without emptying your wallet

In this year’s Super Bowl LIX halftime show, it wasn’t just Kendrick Lamar’s sensational performance that stole the spotlight — it was also his surprisingly popular choice of legwear. Kendrick Lamar’s $1,300 flared surf jeans in summer dazed wash, currently sold out on Celine’s website, took the internet by storm Sunday night.

Super Bowl watchers immediately took to TikTok, where they praised Lamar’s Celine jeans and debated whether the style was considered bootcut or flare, which Celine later confirmed as a flared style. While the internet’s response to Lamar’s jeans was mainly positive, not everyone was an immediate fan of his bold choice of pans. Nevertheless, it seems like everyone is trying to get their hands on a pair of flared jeans this week to twin with the 5’5″ rapping sensation.

Searching for your own pair of Lamar-inspired jeans to steal the stage? Look no further, because we’ve curated a list of similar styles that are in stock and won’t break the bank.

Cotton On Baggy Bootcut Jeans

These men’s baggy bootcut jeans from Cotton On are strikingly similar to the ones Lamar rocked on stage. They have that same classic wash and effortless slouchy look.

Levi’s Ribcage Bell Vintage Women’s Jeans

These flare leg women’s jeans from Levi’s have the perfect vintage look and are slim through the hip and thigh — bringing even more attention to your dramatic flare.

Abercrombie & Fitch Ultra High Rise Stretch Flare Jean

Looking for something more comfortable and easy to slip on? Try these women’s stretchy jeans from A&F, that are sure to have you performing your own halftime show in front of the mirror.

Seven For All Mankind Tailorless Dojo in Santa Rosa

This option is a bit pricier than the others included in this list, but the flared silhouette on these women’s jeans from Seven For All Mankind is timeless and perfect to match with any outfit vibe.

ASOS Wide Flare Jeans in Vintage Tint

Lastly, this pair of men’s flares from ASOS Design has a beautiful wash and will elevate any outfit that is begging for a bit of drama.

Thrift stores

Perhaps the best and most affordable option to find a dupe, is to make a trip to your local thrift store and check out the jeans in every section. Who knows, the flares of your dreams could be waiting for you there.

In the end, Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl jeans may have been designer, but style doesn’t have to come with a four-figure price tag — or a sold-out sign. Whether you’re snagging a pair of flares from Zara, bootcut from Cotton On or scouring your local thrift stores for the perfect bootcut revival, the good news is — the flare wave is here to stay. So, channel your inner Kendrick and don’t be afraid to break out your widest pair of flare jeans.