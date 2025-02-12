The solo date guide: How to treat yourself this Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day tends to come with a lot of expectations — dinner reservations, elaborate gifts and a barrage of social media posts declaring grand romantic gestures. But who says this day has to be about couples (or situationships)? This Valentine’s Day, don’t forget who your longest and most reliable relationship is with. Yourself.

Taking yourself on a solo date is a great way to appreciate your company and do exactly what you want, without compromising. It’s about enjoying a good meal, exploring something new or simply taking a break from the noise of daily life. It’s refreshing to make plans for yourself — no scheduling conflicts or differing opinions, just the freedom to enjoy the day on your terms. Here are some solo date ideas for this year’s romantic holiday, whether you’re single, taken or somewhere in between, because everyone could use a solo date.

Charcuterie & Wine Night

Put together a spread that would make a French bistro jealous. Mix your favorite cheeses, crackers, fruit and chocolate and pair it with a good bottle of wine or your favorite soda. Enjoy your charcuterie board and make sure to turn on your favorite show or a movie you’ve been meaning to watch. Be careful about sharing a picture of your masterpiece with your family or they might be asking you to make a board for the next family gathering. Don’t say I didn’t warn you! Or, if you’re feeling creative, make an unconventional charcuterie board out of your favorite candies or fast food snacks.

Go for a walk with no destination

Start by putting on a long playlist that fits your mood — whether it’s upbeat, nostalgic or moody — and head outside with no particular destination in mind. Let yourself take random turns, follow interesting streets or detour into a park that piques your interest. Pay attention to small details around you — the architecture, street art or hidden spots you’ve never noticed before. If something catches your eye, stop and explore, whether it’s a quiet café, a local shop or a park. The goal isn’t to get anywhere specific but to enjoy the experience of wandering and seeing your surroundings in a new way.

Scrapbooking or collaging

Take a break from the constant screens and create something tangible this Valentine’s Day. Whether it’s a scrapbook filled with memories from last semester or a vision board manifesting your future, there’s nothing more satisfying than cutting, pasting and arranging your favorite images and words in a way that inspires you. You can find collage materials in random magazines, miscellaneous papers or receipts you have lying around. When you’re done, hang it somewhere in your space and show it off. Or, take the time to make a collage for a friend based on their vibe or as an ode to your friendship.

Explore a museum

Stroll through a museum or art gallery with no one dictating the pace but you. Linger over the pieces that fascinate you, skip the ones that don’t and take in the quiet, thoughtful atmosphere. It’s a great way to spend time with your own thoughts. No museums around? Check out some virtual tours online for an experience that will really launch you into another headspace, like these virtual tours of the Louvre. Make your museum adventure as casual or as fancy as you’d like, the art will look the same whether you’re in your comfy clothes or all dressed up.

Journaling

Valentine’s Day is a great time to reflect on what you love — about yourself, your life and the people around you. Take some time to be intentional this week and write a letter to your future self, make a gratitude list or set some personal goals for the rest of the semester. Set a timer for 30 minutes and free write about every thought that passes through your mind. There’s something powerful about putting your thoughts on paper for your eyes only.

Spa night

Turn your space into a personal retreat with a long bath or shower, complete with candles, calming music and an indulgent skincare routine. Pro tip: Dollar General (DGX) has cheap face masks that have never made my skin break out. Let yourself fully unwind and set aside a couple of hours to do absolutely nothing but pamper yourself. Self-care isn’t just a trend — it’s a necessity, especially in these dark winter months.

At the end of the day, Valentine’s Day isn’t just about romance — it’s about celebrating love in all its forms, including the love you have for yourself. Whether you spend the day wandering around on a walk, indulging in your favorite meal or trying something creative, the experience is entirely yours to shape. There’s no right or wrong way to do a solo date. If you decide to go all out or keep it simple, take the opportunity to go on a solo date and enjoy your own company.