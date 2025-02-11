Essential songs for your Valentine’s Day playlist

Whether you have an intimate dinner planned or are anticipating a night alone with takeout, everyone deserves a soundtrack for their Valentine’s Day. Even without a romantic relationship, Valentine’s Day can be a time to enjoy the songs that make us crave, celebrate and reject love. From the happiness of long-term love to the excitement of a brand new crush, there’s a perfect Valentine’s Day song for everyone’s relationship status.

Single and happy — “Single” by Natasha Bedingfield

Bedingfield’s 2004 hit “Unwritten” had a resurgence in 2024, with the song trending on TikTok. While less known, “Single” channels the same energy. In this booming song, Bedingfield declares that she doesn’t need a man to save her. The dance-pop production and cries of independence make this the perfect song to dance to alone on Valentine’s Day.

Seriously crushing — “I Can’t Take My Eyes off of You” by Lauryn Hill

Frankie Valli’s 1967 hit “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” went gold, becoming a certified classic of infatuation. Hill brought new life to the song by including her cover on her acclaimed 1998 album “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.” Adding an infectious hip-hop beat, Hill sings about a lover that would “be like heaven to touch.”

Situationship — “Casual” by Chappell Roan

Even before Chappell won the Grammy Award for Best New Artist this February, her music seemed to be everywhere. After her hit “Casual” flooded TikTok in 2024, users felt compelled to share their own stories of hurtful “situationships.” In the song, Roan describes a lover who refuses to commit, no matter how close they get. Anyone stuck in a confusing, undefined relationship can find solace in “Casual” this Valentine’s Day.

Alone and longing — “Valentine” by Fiona Apple

Apple is known for her lyrics detailing heartbreak and rejection at the hands of her would-be lovers — “Valentine” is no exception. “You didn’t see my valentine,” Apple sings, channeling the devastation of an unrequited crush with her faltering vocals. This fittingly named ballad is perfect for those wishing they could spend Valentine’s Day with someone special.

Long-term commitment — “I’m in Love With You” by The 1975

“It’s simple … I’m in love with you,” The 1975 lead singer Matty Healy belts on this 2022 rock hit. For those in dedicated relationships, the Valentine’s season offers a time to celebrate how fantastic love can be. The repetitive, flamboyant declarations of love in “I’m in Love With You” make this the perfect song for those who want to revel in their affectionate relationships this Valentine’s Day.