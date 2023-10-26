SATIRE: Ignore the satire tag I really need your help

Just once for your old pal

by Jeremiah Frodl · Oct 26, 2023 Tweet

Please

In my culture, there is a common saying “ten percent for the Lord.” This was a reference to the fact that it is considered most acceptable to tithe ten percent of your income to the church. Nowadays we live in a more modern, secular society. We need to give our ten percent to the common good, right? If not tithing for God, give tithe to your fellow man. I want to hit your vape, if but once. Ten percent of your vape is nothing, just gimme a hit and I’ll be good. Ten percent for the Lord.

