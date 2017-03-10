OK people, I don’t have that much time. My mom’s birthday is tomorrow and she is just wonderful, you have to meet her.

I have no idea what to possibly get her for her birthday, but she’s been so nice to me my whole life and I currently feel terrible and I’M RUNNING OUT OF TIME.

Mom loves things that are personalized and have symbolic meanings. She never wants anything too expensive and she loves useful gifts.

Here are a few ideas I had, but I don’t think they’re that strong:

1. Throw pillows

2. Grilled cheese sandwich

3. Underwear

4. Frying pan

5. Alarm clock

6. Snow globes

7. Condiments

8. A log

Please help me out with some new ideas!