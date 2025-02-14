Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

Boba break: Is Gordon’s bubble tea worth it?

Gordon Avenue Market is serving up boba — here’s how it stacks up to your go-to bubble tea spot
by Clare Cowan and Jenna Innab
February 14, 2025
Clare Cowan
Boba from Gordon Avenue Market. February 13, 2025.

There’s nothing quite like a comforting sweet-treat drink. Occasionally, I’ll be in need of one, and the thai iced tea from Le C’s Patisserie & Tea House on State street does the trick. So when we heard that University of Wisconsin dining halls now have thai iced tea and boba drinks, it was our rightful duty to try them out.

Though skeptical and intrigued by this new offering, we set out on a frigid day to put Southeast Cafe in Gordon Avenue Market to the test.

To conduct a thorough review, we tried two drinks — a thai iced tea with traditional boba and a dragon fruit lemonade with traditional boba.

I am no expert in boba, but I will say the thai iced tea with boba was surprisingly decent. The tapioca pearls were certainly chewy — maybe slightly gummy — but aside from that, good. The thai iced tea itself was the right milky brown color and not too sweet. Bonus points for being able to pay with wiscard money — the drink was practically free.

The dragon fruit lemonade with traditional boba was a good drink overall, though nothing too special. It was refreshing, with a nice balance between the tart lemonade and the mild sweetness of the dragon fruit — neither flavor was too overpowering. It wasn’t the most standout drink I’ve ever had, but it hit the spot and was a solid choice for a quick, refreshing treat. I look forward to trying this drink again in the summer when I need a light drink to cool off on a hot day.

Aside from the drinks themselves, the packaging of the boba drinks was very thoughtful and did not cut any corners. The lids were brightly colored and each drink came with a cute cup sleeve — an unnecessary but sweet addition to the experience.

Overall, I think the best part of this experience was feeling nostalgic, or rather grateful to no longer be a freshman dining in Gordon’s on a Thursday morning. It is certainly a solid choice to satisfy a comforting drink craving, but I cannot say with confidence that this would be my first choice for a boba drink.

