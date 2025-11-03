How to beat the clock: Finding light in early darkness

Strolling home from class at 4 p.m., the Wisconsin wind whips and whirls, tangling your hair into knots. The sun hides behind the clouds, slipping quietly into the comfort of night. Leaves drift from the trees, and the Lakeshore Path fades from vibrant hues to muted tones.

The one-hour time change in November may seem insignificant, yet it can take a heavy toll on mental health. As daylight saving time ends and the days grow shorter, it is essential to carve out moments of mindfulness to stay ahead of the seasonal slump.

Here are a few small ways to beat the clock and romanticize the extra hour we gain.

Be mindful, beat the clock

Losing an hour of light in the evening means gaining one in the morning. With the sun now rising around 6:30 a.m., our bodies, still used to pre-daylight saving rhythms, are ready to rise with it. Use that time to your advantage. Let the morning light guide your routine: enjoy the peace before class, get work done early and give yourself permission to wind down at night with a clear mind. No more late-night cramming; projects can be wrapped up before 9 a.m.

Romanticize your mornings by turning on your favorite show, stretching, making coffee in your coziest seasonal mug or doing whatever makes you feel alive in the soft light of dawn. Embrace the gift of morning rather than mourning the darkening evenings.

Embrace presence over pressure

The shift in seasons is also a reminder to slow down. Don’t fight the shorter days — lean into them. Be intentional with your time and find joy in simple routines. Stop measuring productivity by the length of daylight. When you stop resisting the change, you begin to flow with it.

Instead of dreading early sunsets, see them as an invitation to reset. The darker evenings can be a space for reflection, time to read, time to cook your favorite comfort meal or simply time to rest. It’s not the end of the light. It’s a new kind of season to grow in.

Connect to stay grounded

When the days feel shorter and lonelier, connection becomes your source of warmth. Plan a morning coffee or an evening study session with a friend. Walk to class together, share dinner or call a loved one on your way home. Community can anchor you through the darker months, reminding you that even when sunlight fades, there’s a light at the end of it all.