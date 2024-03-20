Take+this+quiz+to+find+out+your+ideal+spring+break+destination

With spring break just around the corner, we are left daydreaming in class about the long-awaited break. Whether you have your trip booked or not, this quiz will tell you your ideal destination.

It’s a Friday night and you’ve had a long week, what are you doing?

a. Heading to State Street for the classic college bars.

Advertisements

b. Looking for an underground event far from the college bars.

c. Staying in, ordering takeout and maybe visiting knuckleheads.

You’re going out tonight but it’s under 30 degrees! What are you wearing?

a. Classic bar uniform: Jeans, sneakers and a “going out top.”

b. I’m dressing up. Heels, a dress, some fun makeup and a gorgeous coat might make an appearance.

c. I prefer to stay comfortable but put in effort. A reliable pair of boots, warm pants and a long-sleeved shirt.

Lunchtime! Where are you going?

a. Somewhere at Memorial Union, probably Der Rathskeller.

b. Forage or Sweetgreen — I love a big salad.

c. I meal prepped at home.

You need to complete a few more credits and can choose any class, what are you choosing?

a. Clap for credit. I need a break from my major!

b. Something related to my major that allows me to have a different perspective.

c. A class that’s unrelated to my major but is about something I’ve always been interested in.

Movie night! What are you watching?

a. Rom-com or comedy — I like to keep it light.

b. Something Oscar-nominated — I’m really into film.

c. I’m leaning toward a documentary or South Park — there’s no in-between.

What’s something that’s always in your bag?

a. Liquid IV — I may or may not have gone out last night.

b. Tinted chapstick.

c. A lighter.

You need a mid-day boost, what are you getting?

a. An iced latte.

b. A chai or matcha.

c. A Yerba Mate.

You’re an active Badger! Where are you staying fit?

a. Nick.

b. Bakke.

c. Lakeshore path.

You have to take a language, which one are you choosing?

a. Spanish.

b. French.

c. English (but on the literature track).

What’s your favorite Badger game?

a. Football.

b. Volleyball.

c. Hockey.

If you got mostly A’s: You’re going to Florida or Mexico

Florida tends to get a bad reputation, but it continues to be the top spring break spot, there are many different locations you can go to. You can hit the theme parks in Orlando, explore the Gulf coast in Tampa or Clearwater or you can party hard in Miami Beach — though they broke up with spring break this year. But if you’re looking for a vacation with all the parties and no headaches, you can head to Mexico and stay at an all-inclusive resort.

If you got mostly B’s: You’re going to Europe

If you have friends who studied abroad in Europe this year or were there yourself recently the FOMO might be hitting hard. So this spring break, you’re taking your classy self on a European vacation for lots of food, wine and Instagram photos.

If you got mostly C’s: You’re taking a hiking trip out west

You like getting high up in the mountains, keeping it chill and reconnecting with Mother Nature. You may choose to hit California for parks like Joshua Tree or head to Yosemite for a classic outdoor experience. But, if you didn’t get enough winter this year, perhaps a skiing trip in Colorado will be your ideal destination.