Restaurant Week, a semi-annual event perfect for exploring Madison’s rich array of cuisine, kicked off this past Sunday.

Restaurant Week is hosted by Madison Magazine and is an affordable start to the year for foodies and other Madisonians. Starting at $30, a plethora of local favorites are making three-course prix-fixe menus available for everyone’s enjoyment.

Contrary to its name, Restaurant Week spans five days. Nonetheless, participants can tour a total of 22 Madison hotspots. With some restaurants accessible and walkable for students, others may require a car or bus. But don’t let distance hinder desire.

The following is a summarized list of some of the restaurants that are offering deals.

Amara: Amara is a new restaurant that opened this past fall in Hilldale. It serves upscale Italian food and is offering two dining options for Restaurant Week — a 3-course lunch option starting at $20/person or a 3-course dinner option starting at $40/person.

Bandit Tacos: Located in the Historic Train Depot off of West Wash, this dynamic taco spot is offering a 3-course lunch and dinner deal for $20.

Bassett Street Brunch Club: Everyone’s favorite downtown brunch spot is a new addition to this winter’s Restaurant Week. They are serving up a 3-course lunch for $20 or dinner for $30. Forewarning, the options included are a bit limited.

Eno Vino West Side: While you won’t be getting the same views as the downtown location, Eno Vino West Side is a bigger space with more to choose from. A handful of their famous tapas are available in a 3-course, $40 dinner option.

Heritage Tavern: Brought to you by the legendary Dan Fox, Heritage Tavern is known for its ever-changing menu. This Restaurant Week they are offering a 3-course dinner for $40, and they are extending this offer until Saturday (1/28).

Liberty Station: This American tavern and smokehouse located near Alliant Energy is serving up all your BBQ needs.

Merchant: Tucked behind the Capitol, the Merchant craft cocktail bar recently redid its menus just in time for Restaurant Week. Guests have the choice of a starter, entree and dessert starting at $30 per guest.

Osteria Papavero: This authentic and rustic Italian restaurant seems to always find itself surrounded by construction, but how could you pass up a 3-course dinner for $40. What a great opportunity to indulge!

Porta Bella: It is easy for students to overlook this spot, so take Restaurant Week as an opportunity to stop in. $30 gets you three courses with plenty of dinner options.

Salvatore’s Tomato Pies — Featuring a 3-course meal for only $30 at the Livingston and Sun Prairie locations – specialty and custom pies are included!

Steenbock’s on Orchard: Nestled on campus in the Discovery Building, this restaurant features two dining options — a 3-course $20 lunch or $30 dinner.

The Statehouse:$40 will get you a 3-course dinner that packs on the flavors. Don’t miss the opportunity for some lovely lake views!