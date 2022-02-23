The first Batman-centered film since Christopher Nolan’s finale to his famous cape crusader trilogy with “The Dark Knight Rises” is set to hit theaters March 4.

“The Batman,” directed by the visionary behind the “Planet of the Apes” series Matt Reeves, stars Robert Pattinson, who inherits the character from Ben Affleck. The former “Twilight” star is met with high expectations to return the character to the promise land after Affleck’s lackluster performances in DC Comics’ “Batman vs Superman” and “Justice League” in what truly proved to be a miscasting from the start. Notable supporting cast mates include Zoe Kravitz, Paul Dano, Andy Serkis and Collin Farrell.

Trailer

From the looks of it, or at least what the trailer has hinted at, “The Batman” appears to be set in a dreary, crime-infested Gotham similar to that of “Batman Begins.” The opening sequence of the trailer reveals our villain to the be the Riddler, among Batman’s most infamous adversaries. The Riddler has not been featured in film since 1995 when Jim Carrey delivered an awkward portrayal of the comic book staple leaving a lot to be desired.

Paul Dano’s Riddler certainly is something to look forward to, as he has previously shown immeasurable talent in films like “There Will Be Blood” and “Prisoners.” What is yet to be determined — and danced around by the trailer — is whether “The Batman” will address the origins of the character or opt to immerse the audience immediately into the world.

Concerns & Expectations

Not only is Matt Reeve’s Batman adaptation important to the success and prospects of DC Comics, but its box office performance should shed light on movie theaters’ ongoing fight to reunite audiences with the big screen in the COVID-19 recovery era.

Marvel’s “Spider-Man: No Way Home” was a massive hit with moviegoers, which was reflected by a healthy box office performance. Could the success of the new Spider-Man flick serve as a sign of good things to come for the new Batman movie? Only time will tell.

Though, one thing that could be seen as troubling start for the film is its March 4 release date. While it is perhaps meaningless, it’s a bit puzzling as to why Warner Bros. would choose such an odd timing for a blockbuster release.

Regardless, any movie starring the beloved Batman is sure to draw a major audience. Here’s to hoping Reeves’ direction and Pattinson’s fresh take on the character brings the caped crusader soaring to new heights.