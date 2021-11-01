Another smash-hit by director Edgar Wright, Last Night in Soho revolves around Eloise, an aspiring fashion designer played by Thomasin McKenzie, who travels back in time to the 1960s, where she meets a performer named Sandie, played by Anya Taylor-Joy.

Envying the life of Sandie, Eloise begins modeling every aspect of her life after Sandie. Both dream of making it big in London, but as the movie progresses, it becomes obvious succeeding might come with a cost.

Without revealing any spoilers, this psychological horror is unlike any other I’ve seen.

Moving away from the normal sense of horror, this film seeks to draw in the viewer to the confusion surrounding Eloise. Every time the audience thinks they have a grasp on what is going on, Wright delivers another shocking twist, completely derailing expectations.

Both actresses had stellar performances in the movie, effectively playing their respective roles in two incredibly powerful performances. Through this, the movie was able to encapsulate the viewer into the world of the film, making the viewer feel as if they were going through the movie with them.

Additionally, the score was absolutely exceptional — sticking to the theme of the 60s era, Steven Price uses popular songs from the era to convey a variety of emotions, adding to the understanding of the shift of emotion that occurs in the film.

In the realm of cinematography, the film utilizes light, colors and camera position to really enhance the thematic elements of the film, specifically through the use of bright neon lights.

Another motif emphasized throughout the film is the mirror used to demonstrate the connection between Elosie and Sandie. The film relies heavily on visual aspects in the second half, bestowing a sense of chaos on the screen.

I have read some reviews that say the second half of the movie lacks the same power as the first half and while I do agree it’s not for everyone, I disagree it has any less importance.

The theme changes entirely and it’s less obvious to the viewer what is going on and they have to decipher what’s happening on screen and distinguishing what’s fake from reality. For people that don’t like being confused when watching a movie, this is not for them.

Overall, this exceeded expectations, especially in a month that saw other hits such as “Dune” and “No Time to Die” on the big screen.

Rating: 9.1/10