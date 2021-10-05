- Salsa/Tango Party: Join Wisconsin Tango for an open dance at Brink Lounge, Oct. 5, 8:30 p.m.
- Ema Film Screening: Catch Pablo Larraín’s Ema, a dance film that tells the story of a wild dancer and her partner, who are fighting to get their adoptive son back after he is taken away. Taking place at MMoCA, Oct. 6, 7 p.m., tickets are seven dollars per screening, sold at the lobby. For more information, visit here.
- Ryley Walker w/ Motel Breakfast: Walker is a musician from Rockford, Illinois and a part of Chicago’s independent music scene. They will be performing at Memorial Union Terrace Oct. 7, 8-11 p.m. This event is free. For more info, visit here.
- “When Bad Thinking Happens to Good People”: A virtual BadgerTalk from UW professors of philosophy Steven Nadler and Lawrence Shapiro on how philosophy applies to negative thinking. Oct. 12, noon. This event is free. For more info, visit here.
