Porter Robinson’s work has received critical acclaim from sources such as “Entertainment Weekly,” “Pitchfork” and “Paste.” Billboard called “Nurture,” Robinson’s second LP “cathartic … a real cleansing of the spirit.” It appears that the highly anticipated work by Robinson — and his first LP in seven years — has taken the world by storm.

As part of his Nurture Live: North American Tour, Robinson will be making a stop at Mad City on Oct. 7 at The Sylvee. Robinson’s LP includes iconic tunes such as “Look at the Sky” and “Mirror.” Seven years in the making, “Nurture” examines a challenging epoch of the musician’s life. A contrast from his earlier works, such as his debut album “Worlds,” Robinson departs from his established heavily electric, dubstep style into the realm of pop.

According to an interview with The Fader, Robinson’s major inspiration for “Nurture” was the film, “The Wolf Children,” which introduced to him a new definition of beauty, and beauty as something that went from “being this far away thing to being this thing that felt nearby.”

Robinson would later collaborate with Takagi Masakatsu who wrote the soundtrack for “The Wolf Children.” Robinson attributed working with Masakatsu to getting himself out of the creative block that he had found himself in.

“Nurture” embodies the intimacy that surrounds exploring and learning about oneself, and the poignancy that may come with it. Audiences will be able to feel the catharsis embedded in Robinson’s work. Billboard called “Nurture” “group therapy on astroturf” with reports of “friends holding each other in group embraces” and “heavy sobs” from fans.

Regardless of where you are in life, or in your own creative journey, it is guaranteed you will not leave this concert unchanged.

**The venue, The Sylvee, requires a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of the concert or proof of vaccination in order to attend. For more information and to buy tickets, visit here.**