Imagine fortuitously turning your natural talent into another step in your career.

This is exactly what self-proclaimed American humorist Nick Offerman did while starring on the hit television series “Parks and Recreation” as Ron Swanson.

Offerman began his journey on comedy tours when colleges across the country began to mistakenly invite him to perform stand-up for their students. Having a few things to say, he took the bait as a chance to share some of the lessons he’s learned from his time in acting, woodworking and life in general.

Born and raised in the Midwest, Offerman kicks off his latest tour “All Rise” in Wisconsin and will be in Madison on Sept. 13. His two other tour stops in the state are in Appleton on Sept. 11 and Milwaukee on Sept. 12.

This is the Illinois native’s third official comedy tour following “American Ham” and “Full Bush,” along with joint tour “Summer of 69: No Apostrophe” performed with his wife of 16 years, Megan Mullally.

Presenting a non-traditional comedy show, Offerman has described his performance as an evening of deliberative talking with some light dancing.

“Please join me for chuckles,” Offerman said during a tour announcement video.

In “All Rise,” Offerman hopes to encourage audience members to be more empathetic towards one another and choose action over fear in situations we may discern as unfair.

Prior to arriving back in the U.S., Offerman toured in Australia, New Zealand, Scotland, England and Ireland to share similar thoughts. Regardless of what negative events seem to be taking place around the world, “there’s the part of humanity slowly waking up to the fact that we are all sharing this piece of land called a planet,” he said in a recent interview with Isthmus.

Those in the audience Friday night can expect Offerman to show up on stage with his trusty team of five — himself, his guitar, his backpack, and his right and left hands — to share his optimistic truth in a humorous manner.

After popular demand and a sold out show, a second performance was added to the Madison lineup. Limited tickets for the late show are still on sale at offermanwoodshop.com/events, the Orpheum Box Office or on the venue’s website.