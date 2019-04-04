Hollywood’s biggest night came and went in 2019 in grand fashion as it does every year. Some winners were well-deserved, while others were subject to controversy and debate. People form their own opinions, and thus there is always disagreement over the winners and losers. Nothing changes. One thing I think we can all agree on, however, is that we love anticipating which movies are destined for Oscar recognition and glory.

The next round of predictions sees flicks from three strong female directors take focus. Let’s zoom in on each Oscar hopeful.

“Little Women” (Columbia Pictures, December 25)

Greta Gerwig made a big name for herself directing and writing “Lady Bird” in 2017, and now everyone wants to be in her movies. This year she is back in the mix with an adaptation of the popular 1868 novel about four sisters who come of age in America in the aftermath of the Civil War. The movie has a stellar cast, led by a reunion with the accomplished young Saoirse Ronan and Timothee Chalamet. It also stars Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Eliza Scanlen, Laura Dern, Meryl Streep and Bob Odenkirk. With a Christmas release putting this movie in a prime spot for awards season, expect the best Gerwig has to offer.

“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” (TriStar Pictures, November 22)

Many people got what they wanted with a well-received documentary this past year on the iconic and lovable Fred Rogers, but now we are getting a feature-length film about award-winning journalist Tom Junod, played by Matthew Rhys, who is assigned with writing an article on Fred Rogers, played here by Tom Hanks. The movie is based on a true relationship as Junod learns to overcome his skepticism and cynicism after spending time with the empathic and kind Fred Rogers. There is a chance the movie might try to get a little too cute with its themes and core relationship, but with such strong actors at the forefront and a young but proven director in Marielle Heller, this movie should achieve genuine success. This could be the time Hanks breaks his drought and finds himself back in the Best Actor category, while Rhys could prove he is more than just a TV show star.

“Harriet” (Focus Features, 2019)

After learning stories about the Underground Railroad and Harriet Tubman countless times in elementary school, its exciting too see a filmmaker attempting to paint her story in a feature-length film. The Kasi Lemmons-led biopic on Tubman and her journey leading slaves through the Underground Railroad places Cynthia Erivo in the lead. Erivo is coming off a supporting role in last year’s “Widows,” a quality star-studded film that ultimately missed out on the 2019 Oscars. This will be her first major role, and she will have all the opportunity to show what she can do. She leads a cast that also stars Jennifer Nettles, Leslie Odom Jr. and Janelle Monáe.