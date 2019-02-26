Despite controversy surrounding the film, when the curtains closed at Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre, the team behind the interracial buddy dramedy and feel-good movie “Green Book” took home the Academy’s Best Picture award in a slight upset over Netflix’s “Roma.”

On its way to Oscar gold, the Peter Farrelly directed film picked up two more major awards for Best Original Screenplay and Best Actor in a supporting role.

When Mahershala Ali was placed in the supporting role category for his depiction of the lonely, homosexual and brilliant piano-playing Dr. Don Shirley, he became the heavy favorite to win the award. Ali, who picked up his second Oscar in three years for actor in a supporting role (Moonlight, 2017), now finds himself in the company of Denzel Washington as the only other African-American actor to win two Academy Awards.

While “Green Book” walked away with three of the most prestigious Oscars, a few other movies matched the film’s gold count and one movie even surpassed it.

Fan-favorite, Freddie Mercury biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody” walked away Sunday night with four awards, the most of any movie this year.

Since the movie told both the beloved rock star’s life story and featured his persona as a performer, the Academy naturally rewarded the film for its sound mixing and sound editing as well as its film editing. Most notably, Rami Malek won Best Actor in a Leading Role for his protruding-toothed, flamboyant and conflicted portrayal of Freddie Mercury in a category full of tremendous performances and Hollywood darlings. Malek’s sincere and heartfelt acceptance speech ranked among the best acceptance speeches of the night.

The Best Picture favorite, “Roma,” seemed well on its way to take the top prize after picking up major awards for cinematography, directing and foreign filmmaking. Mexican director Alfonso Cuarón accepted his victories for cinematography and directing in addition to representing Mexico for the Best Foreign Film category. Cuarón’s win for Best Director marks his second win for the award in the last six years (Gravity, 2014) and marks the fifth time in the last six years a Mexican filmmaker has taken home the Best Director trophy.

Marvel Studios finally became a winner at this year’s Oscars with their culture-shifting film “Black Panther” taking home three awards for Costume Design, Production Design and Musical Score.

Ruth Carter and Hannah Beachler’s wins for Black Panther made these categories stand out as they became first-time winners by African-American women in either category. In addition, Marvel produced this year’s Best Animated Film with the groundbreaking and creative masterpiece “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.”

Other major winners included long-time director and writer, Spike Lee, who finally won his first Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay for his film “BlacKkKlansman.” Just as his movie produced a strong social and political message, Lee’s acceptance speech was about inspiring social justice and change, which, he noted, starts with the next presidential election.

Olivia Colman upset now seven-time nominee, Glenn Close, for Best Actress in a Leading Role for her portrayal as Queen Anne in the period comedy “The Favourite.” Colman appeared to be in total shock as she approached the stage to give her acceptance speech and paid her respects to Glenn Close and the other nominees. Though a wonderful moment for Colman, it was the only bright spot of the night for her movie, as it was the film’s only win in 10 categories.

An emotional Regina King accepted the first award of the night, Best Actress in a Supporting Role for her performance in “If Beale Street Could Talk.” King was a part of a lengthy list of first-time acting nominees that also included fellow winners Malek and Colman.

While movies such as “A Star is Born” and “First Man” were early favorites, each film walked away with only one win. Lady Gaga and a team of songwriters accepted the award for Best Original Song for “Shallow”, and “First Man” took home the award for Best Visual Effects in its dazzling mission to the moon.

No host? No problem. The show proved to be quite entertaining and fluid even without a designated host.

Additional highlights from the broadcast include an opening performance by Queen, Samuel L. Jackson’s unscripted notification of the Knicks’ win to fan Spike Lee, Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga’s authentic performance of “Shallow” and Spike Lee’s noted offscreen disgust toward the “Green Book” Best Picture win.

After record-low ratings last year, this year’s show put some respect back in “Hollywood’s biggest night.” Viewership increased 12 percent from last year to this year, and this year’s broadcast was shortened by almost 40 minutes, coming in at approximately 3:20:00.

In all, the 91st Academy Awards arrived with much anticipation and excitement as it does every year and went in a quick, mostly glorious fashion with more highlights than mishaps.