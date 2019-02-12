Every month, in collaboration with the Multicultural Student Center and the Gender and Sexuality Campus Center, the Queer and Trans People of Color Crossroads Initiative at the University of Wisconsin releases a new page honoring artwork from a member of their community.

According to Crossroads Initiative coordinator Tiffany Lee, February’s featured art is focused around Black History Month events and this month’s theme is specifically focused on Black Queer Artists, Media and Activism.

“[The Crossroads Initative] is the bridge between the MSC and the GSCC,” Lee said. “The specific QTPOC communities I’ve chosen to highlight reflect the various cultural heritage months that the MSC celebrates.”

The initiative works to address the needs of students living in the intersections of race, sexuality, gender and other areas.

The QTPOC’s art site is a spot for interested individuals to go and find a multitude of resources, articles and links related to art within the black, queer community.

Every new page released each month reveals further information on the lives, work and achievements of various QTPOC communities, Lee said.

The work featured on the site is not specific to UW students, Lee said. For now, it focuses on black queer artists outside of the campus community.

“There are links to sites that talk about Black queer fine artists, Black queer poets [and] Black queer musicians,” Lee said. “The same goes for media, there are links to various web series, comics, movies, [etcetera] that were created by or feature black queer folks.”

In May the website’s focus will shift to UW students for the month and its new page will feature works from QTPOC students and alumni, Lee said.

The initiative also has an exhibit in the GSCC of the Red Gym on campus that honors Black Queer Writers, Lee said. The exhibit corresponds to some of the content found on the initiative’s art website and features quotes from Black queer writers including Danez Smith, Lorraine Hansberry, James Baldin and June Jordan.

The new webpage released in the month of March will feature works from Middle Eastern and North African Queer communities as well.