With fall semester in full swing, take time to enjoy the warm weather while it lasts. It won’t be long before the temperature drops and the fall festivities commence. In the meantime, check out these events this weekend on campus and around Madison.
All of the following are free and open to the public.
Thursday, Sept. 20
- Campus Farmers’ Market at Union South West Johnson Entrance from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Claire’s Camera (2017) at 7 p.m. at Union South
- Madtown Mannish Boys for Summer Patio Series at High Noon Saloon at 6 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 21
- Hirt Alpert at High Noon Saloon from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
- Love, Simon (2018) at 6 p.m. at Union South
- Jessica Hopper Book Talk at 6 p.m. at A Room of One’s Own Bookstore, 315 W. Gorham St.
- Book Club (2018) at 6 p.m. at Lakeview Library, 2845 N. Sherman Ave.
- Disobedience (2017) at 8:30 p.m. at Union South
- Fiesta En La Terraza at Memorial Union Terrace from 9 p.m. – 12 a.m.
- What We Do In The Shadows (2014) at 11 p.m. at Union South
Saturday, Sept. 22
- Dane County Farmers’ Market at Capitol Square from 6:15 a.m. – 1:45 p.m.
- Elver Park Farmers’ Market from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. at Elver Park, 1250 McKenna Blvd.
- Flow Yoga at 9 a.m. at Lululemon Athletica, 574 N. Midvale Blvd.
- 41st Monroe Street Festival on Monroe Street from 9:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Love, Simon (2018) at 6 p.m. at Union South
- The Lion King (1994) at Elvehjem Park at 7 p.m. Food carts, Jakarta Cafe and Pots N Tots will be available from 6 p.m. – 7 p.m. Bring blankets or lawn chairs.
- Disobedience (2017) at 8:30 p.m. at Union South
- Mom Jeans. With Just Friends and Shortly at Der Rathskeller at Memorial Union at 9 p.m.
- What We Do In The Shadows (2014) at 11 p.m. at Union South
Sunday, Sept. 23
- Northside Farmers’ Market from 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at Northside Town Center, Intersection of Northport Drive & Sherman Avenue
- Monona Farmers’ Market from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Ahuska Park, 400 E. Broadway, Monona
- Madison Comic Book Convention from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at Hawthorn Suites, 5421 Caddis Bend, Fitchburg
- UW Arboretum Walk at Arboretum Visitor Center at 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.
- Guided Garden Strolls at Olbrich Botanical Gardens at 1:30 and 3 p.m.
- Love, Simon (2018) at 3 p.m. at Union South
- Disobedience (2017) at 6 p.m. at Union South
- Open Mic at Bos Meadery at 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.