With fall semester in full swing, take time to enjoy the warm weather while it lasts. It won’t be long before the temperature drops and the fall festivities commence. In the meantime, check out these events this weekend on campus and around Madison.

All of the following are free and open to the public.

Thursday, Sept. 20

Campus Farmers’ Market at Union South West Johnson Entrance from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Claire’s Camera (2017) at 7 p.m. at Union South

Madtown Mannish Boys for Summer Patio Series at High Noon Saloon at 6 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 21

Saturday, Sept. 22

Sunday, Sept. 23