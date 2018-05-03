There are very few music shows or venues that can bring artists and those that admire them together like a small, compact setting where the artists and fans can rage together — face to face. The artists can easily hop into the crowd and mosh with them, getting the fans absolutely rowdy.

Last Wednesday, Live Undiscovered Music (LUM) and Strange Oasis Entertainment teamed up to bring a great line-up of artists to The Frequency.

UW campus brings in Korean rap superstars San E, MadClownTwo Korean rap stars, San E and Mad Clown, came to Madison to perform at Gordon Commons. San E, a Read…

It was a fantastic show from start to finish, with all of the acts bringing their own unique flavor, flowing together to create a hype night of performances. Bravo headlined the night, along with another current University of Wisconsin student Willie Mac. Wisco Keys, Genesis Renji and Shon Mill rounded out the lineup — all of them performing sets that lasted around a half an hour.

Willie Mac opened the show, immediately bringing the crowd to their feet. It was clear from the start by just watching him that he was an experienced performer, dancing across the stage. His DJ was on point all night, amping the crowd at the right times with the calls to get loud and dance.

MisterWives brought positivity, fun, energetic performance to Majestic TheatreWhen I walked into the crowded backstage dressing room of The Majestic Theatre, I was introduced to the band I’ve Read…

Willie played one of his unreleased tracks, giving a good sneak preview of what is to come with his upcoming debut EP. A lot of his music had that Cali feel, living the happy life, smoking a little bud and hanging out in the sun. With the recent warm weather, it seemed fitting that he opened up the show. He previewed a lot and definitely got the night off to the right start.