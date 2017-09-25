It’s been over 10 years since Macklemore released his first solo LP, but now the rapper is back in action and his new album, Gemini, has a little something for everyone.

In his first solo album since breaking up with producer Ryan Lewis in 2016, Macklemore is letting his creative flag fly, showing that he is capable of making almost every type of music one could imagine. After releasing his first single “Glorious” on YouTube in June, along with the world’s cutest music video dedicated to his grandmother on her 100th birthday, Macklemore released his entire album on Sept. 22.

When I say this album contains something for everybody, I truly do mean that. With more pop-heavy tracks like “Glorious,” old school rock tracks like “Firebreather” and softer ballads at the end like “Excavate” (feat. Saint Claire), everyone should be able to find at least one song they like on this album.

Macklemore also collaborates with a plethora of artists on this record, from Eric Nally — who Macklemore has also collaborated with on past single “Downtown” — Skylar Grey, Kesha and Lil Yachty. Each artist helps the album achieve a more universal feel, allowing Macklemore to show his strength as a performer and a song writer.

The album highlights some of the major changes since the last time we heard from Macklemore, including his marriage and the birth of his first child. The last two songs on the album, “Church” and “Excavate,” are so melodic one might mistake them for nursery rhymes.

To lighten up some of the more serious content, Macklemore has included songs like “Marmalade” which is very reminiscent of The Lonely Island. In the track, Macklemore mentions he was “watching Toy Story 3, that’s a great fucking movie,” and that he would never cheat on his wife because he “keep my dick in my britches.”

This album has numerous references to Macklemore’s work with Lewis, giving honor to his former partner, but also shows that it is time for Macklemore to step into the spotlight and show what he can do by himself. The variety of songs within this album show that Mr. More has a long career ahead of him if this is the kind of music that he can create.

The last time I heard an album this diverse was back in 2013 when Bastille released Bad Blood. There is not a single song on this album I can fault, for each is its own unique gem that has rightfully earned its place in the lineup.

Fans of Macklemore should get this album now while it’s still $9.99 on iTunes. Lord knows one day Macklemore is going to come to his senses and realize he is selling a 10-pound bar of gold for the same price as a BIC mechanical pencil, so this price is bound to skyrocket.