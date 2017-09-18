Obsessed with gossamer, lo-fi pop vibes? Well, this is the Hitlist for you.

Combining the delicate sounds of 90s neo-psychedelia and modern renditions of dream pop, this Hitlist aims to curate a smooth but deeply complex listening experience.

With sweet, high-pitched voices and groovy rhythms, the music on this playlist is the auditory equivalent to feeling velvet.

  1. Space Song – Beach House
  2. I’m The Man, That Will Find You – Connan Mockasin
  3. She’s My Baby – Mazzy Star
  4. Go Deeper – Sammantha Urbani
  5. Cherry-coloured Funk – Cocteau Twins
  6. You’re Not Good Enough – Blood Orange
  7. Palo Alto – Devonte Hynes
  8. Bubblegum Dreams – Ariel Pink