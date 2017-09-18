Obsessed with gossamer, lo-fi pop vibes? Well, this is the Hitlist for you.
Combining the delicate sounds of 90s neo-psychedelia and modern renditions of dream pop, this Hitlist aims to curate a smooth but deeply complex listening experience.
With sweet, high-pitched voices and groovy rhythms, the music on this playlist is the auditory equivalent to feeling velvet.
- Space Song – Beach House
- I’m The Man, That Will Find You – Connan Mockasin
- She’s My Baby – Mazzy Star
- Go Deeper – Sammantha Urbani
- Cherry-coloured Funk – Cocteau Twins
- You’re Not Good Enough – Blood Orange
- Palo Alto – Devonte Hynes
- Bubblegum Dreams – Ariel Pink