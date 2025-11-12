Volleyball: No. 11 Badgers sweep No. 18 Indiana at home in two-win week

The No. 11 Wisconsin Badgers swept the No. 18 Indiana Hoosiers Nov. 9, securing a back-to-back winning week at the University of Wisconsin Field House.

The Badgers came off a high Wednesday, defeating the Minnesota Golden Gophers in four sets at the UW Field House. But, they weren’t done dominating yet. Wisconsin showed the Hoosiers who’s boss in a three-set shutout, to land the Badgers their third consecutive win.

Standout sophomore setter Charlie Fuerbringer returned to the court this weekend after suffering a shoulder injury in early October. Fuerbringer stacked two kills, gaining a hitting percentage of .667% in her first game back.

The first set started off hot for Wisconsin, with a kill from senior outside Mimi Colyer. Colyer was named Big Ten Co-Player of the Week for her outstanding performances against Minnesota and Indiana, totaling 35 kills in two games.

The Badgers held strong, going on a 6-0 scoring run, shutting the Hoosiers down to only 13 points. Senior middle blocker Carter Booth was dominant in the first set, sneaking in three kills — all assisted by Fuerbringer — to launch the Badgers over the Hoosiers, 25-13 in the first set.

Booth held her position strong at the net, finishing with five block attempts and going 11 for 15 kills, totaling a hitting percentage of .733%.

The level of confidence Wisconsin had after the first set shut down Indiana’s front row, allowing the Badgers to dominate.

Wisconsin benefited from Indiana’s errors, starting off the second set with an error from Hoosier senior Candela Alonso-Corcelles, that gave the Badgers an early three-point lead against the Hoosiers.

Wisconsin ended the second set with a block from Fuerbringer and Booth, shutting down Indiana 25-15.

As the Badgers remained on top, the Hoosiers were determined to send the match to four sets.

Indiana came out hot with the first kill of the third set by freshman outside Jaidyn Jager, assisted by freshman setter Teodora Kričković. Throughout three sets, Kričković gathered 24 assists, five digs and one block attempt.

But once again, the Hoosiers errors only benefitted the Badgers, setting Wisconsin above Indiana 25-20, and sweeping them at home.

The Badgers are set to face the Michigan State Spartans in East Lansing, Michigan Friday, Nov. 14 at 6 p.m CT. Since their first matchup in 2009, the Badgers have led the Spartans in head-to-head meetings with a record of 17-8, and currently hold a ten game win streak.