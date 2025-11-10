Women’s swim and dive: Badgers keep streak alive with 11th straight win against Gophers

The University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Women’s Swimming and Diving team powered through the Gophers Friday, winning 160-140 in new Head Coach Jack Brown’s first border battle appearance.

The Badgers have had a strong start this year, despite losing some key players last season. They entered this meet with a 2-1 record, dominating UW-Green Bay and Notre Dame and falling just short of Michigan for their only loss so far.

Last season, in front of a record crowd at Soderholm Family Aquatic Center against the Gophers, Wisconsin won every event and held their opponent to under 100 points, extending their win streak vs. Minnesota to ten.

Behind a few dominant performances, the Badgers successfully extended that streak to eleven, and earned Brown his first win against Minnesota as Head Coach.

The breaststroke team of freshman Brooke Corrigan, senior Hazal Ozkan, and sophomores Catherine Hughes and Bridget McGann performed exceptionally, finishing 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th in both the 100 and 200 meter breakstroke. Corrgian won both events, followed in the 100 by Ozkan, Hughes and McGann, and in the 200 by McGann, Ozkan, and Hughes.

Sisters, senior Abby Wanezek and sophomore Maggie Wanezek, also did well, with Maggie winning the 100 and 200 meter backstroke and Abby finishing 1st and 2nd in the 200 and 100 meter freestyle, respectively.

Distance swimmers, junior Maddie Waggoner, senior Blair Stoneburg and sophomore Stella Chapman also played an integral role in the Badger’s victory. Waggoner won the 1000 meter freestyle, finished 2nd in the 500 meter freestyle behind Stoneburg, and 3rd in the 400 meter individual medley behind Chapman, in second. Chapman also won the 200 meter butterfly.

Junior Hailey Tierney rounded out the meet with a 3rd place finish in the 50 meter freestyle, and a 2nd place finish in the 100 meter butterfly.

On the springboard, junior Julia Herring finished 4th in the 1 meter and junior Ryane Neal finished 4th in the 3 meter.

Up next, the team will split to attend the Texas Invite and the OSU Invite starting mid-next week.