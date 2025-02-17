Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

Track and Field: Badgers set all-time records at Windy City Invite

Five Badgers crack top-10 all-time, win events across disciplines
by Drew Gentile
February 17, 2025
Maddox Durst
Badger Herald archival photo of the former Camp Randall Sports Center.

The University of Wisconsin men’s and women’s track and field teams competed at the Windy City Invite in Chicago on Feb. 14-15.

On Friday, several members of the men’s and women’s teams delivered performances strong enough to rank among Wisconsin’s all-time top 10 indoor records.

Sophomore Andrew Casey became the first to join a UW top-10 list this weekend. With a second-place finish in the 600 meters and a personal-best time of 1:18.15, Casey now ranks 10th in school history in the event.

Casey was joined by senior thrower Joseph White and freshman Patrick Hilby on UW top-10 lists. White’s personal-best 22.11-meter weight throw moved him to fourth all-time at Wisconsin. Hilby placed third in the 800 meters, running a personal-best time of 1:48.47, good for 10th all-time in school history.

Senior Emma Kelley was the first on the women’s side to post an all-time top-10 effort. Kelley won the 800 meters with a personal-best time of 2:04.36, the second-best time in school history.

Fellow senior Mya Bunke also posted an all-time top-10 effort in the mile. Her personal-best 4:38.64 ranks eighth in school history. 

The teams’ Friday success was highlighted by, but not limited to all-time top-10 finishes. 

The men had several additional top-five finishes during Friday’s action. Jalen Williams placed second in the 400 meters, Hunter Cook took third in the pole vault and Jason Swarens and Cole Hooper placed fourth and fifth respectively in the weight throw.

For the women, Kiley Robbins won the 60-meter dash, Karina Janik took fourth in the 600 meters, Elissa Perkins finished fifth in the long jump, Julia Moore finished fourth in the pole vault and Chloe Lindeman, Taylor Kesner and Chikere Oduocha swept the weight throw, placing first through third, respectively.

Action continued Saturday with more strong finishes by both men and women.

Casey continued his successful weekend by winning the 800 meters. He was joined as a first place finisher by Swarens who won the shot put.

Swarens was joined atop the shot put standings by White and Andrew Stone, who placed second and third respectively.

The distance crew was led by Bob Liking, Archie Noakes and Micah Wilson who placed second, third and fifth respectively in the 3,000 meters.

Giovanni Wearing also had a solid effort, he placed fourth in the 60-meter hurdles. 

The women posted a pair of top-five finishes in three events. Leané Willemse led the way for the Badgers, winning the 3,000 meter invite. She was joined in the top-five by Fiona McLoughlin, who took fourth.

In the 800 meters, Bunke placed second and was joined by teammate Emma Kruse, who placed fourth.

Danni Langseth and Zonica Lindeque led the way in field events, placing fourth and fifth respectively in the shot put.

After a productive weekend in Chicago, the teams will return to action Feb. 21 at the Redbird Tune-Up and Feb. 22 at the Alex Wilson Invite.

