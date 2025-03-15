Men’s Basketball: Tonje’s record night propels Wisconsin past Michigan State into Big Ten Championship

In a gut wrenching semifinal clash that came down to the final seconds, the fifth-seeded University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team (26-8, 13-7 Big Ten) punched their ticket to the Big Ten Tournament championship game with a hard-fought 77-74 victory over top-seeded Michigan State (27-6, 17-3) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Graduate student John Tonje delivered a performance for the record books, pouring in 32 points to set a new Wisconsin program record for most points in a Big Ten Tournament game.

Back-and-Forth Battle

Unlike their three-point barrage against UCLA, the Badgers found themselves in a defensive slugfest early. Michigan State started hot behind Jase Richardson, who knocked down two early threes as part of his team-high 21-point performance, helping the Spartans build an early advantage.

Wisconsin knew this was going to be a war after their 71-62 regular season loss to Michigan State. That prediction proved accurate as the teams traded blows throughout a physical first half.

Wisconsin’s trademark ball movement kept them within striking distance, as they patiently worked through Michigan State’s double teams. The Badgers seized momentum in the final three minutes of the half, surging ahead to take a slim 37-33 lead into the break.

Tonje Takes Over

The second half opened with a fast pace as both teams exchanged bucket after bucket. With Michigan State up by four points midway through the half, Tonje took matters into his own hands. The graduate transfer hit a difficult fadeaway along the baseline, followed by an acrobatic falling right-hand layup off a screen to reclaim the lead for Wisconsin.

The game’s turning point came with 14:39 remaining when Spartans guard Tre Holloman received a technical foul for walking through Wisconsin’s huddle during a media timeout. Tonje made Michigan State pay dearly, converting the two technical free throws and then drilling a three-pointer on the ensuing possession. His driving layup capped an 11-0 run that swung momentum decisively in Wisconsin’s favor.

Seniors Step Up

While Tonje commanded the spotlight, Wisconsin’s seniors delivered crucial contributions when it mattered most. Senior Carter Gilmore put together one of his best games as a Badger, posting 10 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists and 3 blocks in an incredible all-around performance.

With five minutes remaining and Wisconsin clinging to a narrow lead, Gilmore drained a deep three-pointer that pushed the advantage to five points, smiling widely as he backpedaled down the court.

Sophomore John Blackwell added 14 points, including a critical driving layup over two defenders with just under a minute remaining to maintain Wisconsin’s five-point cushion. Senior Steven Crowl quietly controlled the glass with 8 rebounds, while senior Kamari McGee chipped in 5 rebounds of his own.

Defensive Stand Seals Victory

After Michigan State cut the deficit to three points in the final minute, Wisconsin’s defense faced its ultimate test. Sophomore Nolan Winter split a pair of free throws to maintain a three-point lead, setting up a potential game-tying shot for the Spartans with seconds remaining.

Out of a timeout, Michigan State executed a play for a three-pointer, but Gilmore rose up for a crucial block, getting just enough of the ball to alter its trajectory. Tonje secured the rebound and was fouled with 6 seconds left, setting up a dramatic finish.

Despite entering the moment a perfect 12-for-12 from the free-throw line, Tonje missed both attempts, giving Michigan State one final opportunity. Jeremy Fears Jr. raced down the court looking to attempt a game-tying three or draw a foul, but Tonje redeemed himself with a perfectly timed defensive play, poking the ball free without fouling to secure the Wisconsin victory. The non-call was correct even though Michigan State was visibly upset about it.

Championship Bound

The victory sends Wisconsin to Sunday’s championship game — 2:30 p.m. CT — where they’ll face the winner of Saturday’s second semifinal between No. 21 Michigan who defeated No. 11 Maryland to advance to final.

After shooting an impressive 59.4% from three-point range against UCLA, Wisconsin managed just 9-of-29 (31%) from deep against Michigan State. But, they compensated with 22 made free throws on 28 attempts (78.6%) and a defensive effort that produced 3 steals and 4 blocks.

For Tonje, who transferred to Wisconsin for his final season of eligibility, the victory represents a remarkable achievement. His 32-point outburst, combined with 7 rebounds, 2 assists, and the game-clinching block, cemented his place in Badgers history as Wisconsin advances with championship aspirations.