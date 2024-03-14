Phoebe Bacon: From cold pools to Olympic dreams

Swimming may not always be the first sport you turn on when you sit down to watch television. But, during Olympics season, University of Wisconsin swimmer Phoebe Bacon may just grace the screen.

Bacon started swimming at just three years old, but she maintained other interests. She enjoyed playing ice hockey and soccer as well. Not taking swimming seriously until high school came with its own set of sacrifices.

“I feel like it wasn’t until college that I really understood that I’m making these sacrifices, but I’m making them for a reason,” Bacon said. “There’s a good reason that I’m not going to stay up until God knows what hour on a Saturday night. I’m consciously making that decision now.”

Bacon has so far boasted a successful collegiate career, winning six Big Ten Championships and being named Big Ten Swimmer of the Year in 2023.

Though her training is important to her and she enjoys working hard — living by the phrase “no pain, no gain,” when it comes to her training — having fun is a priority, as is keeping a smile on her face.

“If you’re not smiling and you’re not having fun, how do you expect to succeed?” Bacon said. “Having fun seems very small and as silly as that sounds, it is so important to me. I never want to lose that 5-, 6-year-old in me that barely knows what swimming was but would get told to dive in and swim to the other side.”

Many college students would balk at the thought of waking up before 7 a.m., but Bacon enjoys waking up at 5:30 a.m. on a Monday to jump into a cold pool.

The happiness and joy she brings to training has shown through her leadership, according to associate head coach of men and women’s swim and dive Kristy King. The energy Bacon brings to practice naturally excites everyone.

“Phoebe was a born leader but I think the biggest strength I’ve seen in her are her leadership skills,” King said. “She’s the captain this year and watching that evolve too. She’s always been really dedicated. She’s always had this great work ethic, but watching her learn how to continue to progress the team and the program has been really fun to watch.”

Bacon’s leadership, dedication and attitude have helped her gain international recognition and experience. Competing at the Olympics as a swimmer is one of the highest achievements athletes work toward.

And Bacon has succeeded — she is a two-time Pan American Games gold medalist. She competed in the 2021 Olympic trials, where she received a silver medal in the 200-meter backstroke, sending her to the Olympic Games in Tokyo. Bacon has already qualified for the 2024 Olympic trials in June.

“The biggest piece of advice before she swims in a big meet is just bringing her into some focus,” King said. “But I think that she’s somebody who genuinely has a lot of fun in a big competition. I think she really enjoys it when the lights are on and the crowd is there. I think she gets a lot of energy from those people and I always think that’s a big part of her routine too.”

Preparing for an international stage is a big task but Bacon reminds herself she competes because she loves it. She always wants to win but she continues to compete because she enjoys herself.

Though the pressure can be daunting, Bacon aims to keep a level head, reassuring herself that she has been swimming practically since she could walk.

“I think also just going back to when I got into swimming, you just want to have fun,” Bacon said. “It’s not not the end of my life. It is a swim meet and I’m really serious about it. But I also want to find joy in it.”

Bacon has found connections with other Olympic athletes who encourage and support her. Bonding with other swimmers who also feel the pressure of the trials helps keep her calm.

As Bacon will travel to attend the Olympic trials in June, she has found comfort in her Team USA teammates and surrounding herself with high-performing athletes only makes her want to work harder.

“They’re going to be proud of you and they want you to succeed,” Bacon said. “And you want the same for them and there is a feeling of camaraderie. And having that bond with so many other incredible and elite athletes, just makes you want to work harder and get better and perform to the best of your ability and watch others perform at the best of their ability.”

Bacon is overwhelmed with support from her family, coaches and teammates. King said the whole team plans to get together to have a big watch party during the Olympics. Her teammates will also have a big send-off before she leaves for the trials later this year.

Bacon’s siblings are older than her and she does not get to see them often, but they are always cheering her on from afar and when they are at a meet she is overjoyed. Every instance she shares with her family brings so much excitement.

“When I get to see them cheering me on doing something that I love and seeing them so excited and happy for me, makes me really happy,” Bacon said.