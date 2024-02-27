Men’s Track and Field: Versatility, prowess highlight Adam Spencer’s storied career as UW runner

The University of Wisconsin men’s track team has a new mile record holder. Adam Spencer, born in Melbourne, Australia, usurped Ollie Hoare’s former record with an official time of 3:52.70 at the Millrose Games on Feb. 11.

Spencer was actually hoping to run an even faster time, as low as 3:50.

“I went out pretty well,” Spencer said. “The first 800 [meters] was 1:55 or 1:56, so I knew I was tracking well there.”

Though it was Spencer’s goal to get out fast, and his 1:55 mark in the first 800 meters was about the fastest he’s started a race, he said UW director of men’s track and field Mick Byrne would’ve preferred to see him go out even faster.

Once he reached the 1,000-meter mark at about 2:25, he knew he’d be able to run something sub-3:54. Needing to run about 29 seconds per 200 meters in order to do it, Spencer was confident he’d be able to accomplish it.

“I was hoping my last 200 [meters] was going to be a bit quicker, but that was the one I slowed down a little bit,” Spencer said. While his record-breaking race may not have been exactly according to plan, Spencer continued an Australian trend in Badger running.

Hoare, who held the UW mile record before Spencer, also hailed from Australia. From Sydney, Hoare competed for the Badgers from 2016 to 2020 and won the 1500-meter at the 2018 NCAA Championship. Before Hoare, there was Morgan McDonald in 2014-2019. McDonald, who was at the Millrose Games with Spencer and is a Sydney native like Hoare, was a four-time NCAA champion himself.

Three great Aussie runners, one university.

As it turns out, Byrne — from Ireland — holds the answer to why there’s been a strong Australian-Wisconsin connection.

The distance between Ireland and Australia is immense, with roughly 10,000 miles separating the two countries. While many Australians are preparing for bed, Irish men and women are just starting their days. But, for the UW men’s track and field team, Australia and Ireland are connected.

“I think there’s quite a strong connection between Australian culture and Irish culture,” Spencer said. “I think we get along pretty well. We’re relaxed and like to have a good time.”

Byrne and former assistant coach Gavin Kennedy have coached many athletes over the years, with Byrne beginning his tenure at Madison in 2008 with Kennedy joining him from 2013-2021. The laid-back Irish foundation they established has apparently done well in attracting equally lax Australian runners. It’s a fun bond. One where the two nationalities can congregate almost geographically in the middle in Wisconsin.

It’s also been a productive one, with Spencer continuing the upward trend and hoping to become a national champion himself after finishing third in the 1500-meter race last year. He’s already qualified for the 2024 NCAA men’s outdoor championships, though he isn’t certain yet what he’ll compete in.

He finished third in the 1500-meter in 2023. It’s his goal to win a national championship, and he’s well on his way.

Beyond the NCAA’s track and field competitions, Spencer has Olympic-sized goals. He’s already run a qualifying time for Team Australia, though it’s more complicated. Only three runners can compete on Team Australia — meaning Spencer will have to prove he’s one of the top three.

“I’m going to have to shave a couple of seconds off and run well at nationals, proving I can run well at championships,” Spencer said.

While Spencer doesn’t have one specific idol, he named McDonald and Hoare as inspirations both for their success at UW and post-college.

Growing up and running in Australia, there have been plenty of great runners to observe. Spencer recounted Ryan Gregson, Stewart McSweyn, and Craig Mottram as inspirational figures, noting all hardworking runners as people he looks up to.

“You’ve got to have a good balance in this sport between working hard and not overdoing it,” Spencer said, “But I think you’ve still got to have a really good work ethic to make it in this sport.”

In addition to breaking the mile record at Millrose, Spencer just co-ran the second-fastest distance medley relay in UW history Feb. 17 at the Alex Wilson Invitational along with fellow UW track and field athletes Abdullahi Hassan, Jackson Sharp and Jalen Williams.

He continued to shine at the Big Ten Indoor Championships the week after as well — securing the individual crown for the mile race with a time of 4:05.90. With the help of Spencer’s performance — in addition to other individuals — UW’s men’s track and field team went on to win the conference with 122 points. The University of Nebraska finished in second with 118.

He’ll have an opportunity to add on to his accolades in this terrific season at the NCAA Indoor Championships March 8 and 9.