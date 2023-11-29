Football: Allen declares for 2024 NFL Draft after three-year career at Wisconsin

Braelon Allen, star running back at the University of Wisconsin, has declared for the 2024 NFL draft. The 6-foot-2, 245-pound powerback finished his last season at UW this past Saturday against rival University of Minnesota — capping off a career with 3,494 rushing yards and 35 touchdowns.

He arguably put together his best performance of the year against the Golden Gophers — rushing for 165 yards while scoring two touchdowns in the process.

Only a junior, Allen made his mark at UW, becoming the face of the Badgers’ football program. Rushing for 984 yards and 12 touchdowns this season, he had another electrifying year despite battling injury.

Football: Badgers finish regular season strong, take back AxeIn a season marred by inconsistency, the Badgers were able to find their rhythm on both sides of the ball Read…

Allen’s declaration for the draft means he won’t be suiting up for UW’s bowl game this season. Despite this, he’s put on enough performances to show what he brings to the big stage. Along with the likes of Jonathan Taylor, Melvin Gordon and Montee Ball, Allen continues to cement UW’s title of “Running Back University” on the national landscape.

Allen officially declared for the draft this Tuesday, adding another top contender to the pool. The All-Big Ten performer brings size to the 2024 running back class and a pound-for-pound style of running that has taken the Big Ten Conference by storm for the past three years.

As he prepares for the draft, it will be no surprise to see him at the top of his position class, with talent and hard work to spare.