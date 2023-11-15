Men’s Hockey: McClellan, Tassy lead Wisconsin to new heights in 2023-24 season

In all 25 seasons of Mike Hastings’ coaching career, he has never had a losing record. Now in his first year at the University of Wisconsin, the Hastings effect is already in full swing for the men’s hockey team. His red-hot new regimen has now swept both number No. 1 ranked University of Minnesota and No. 4 ranked University of Michigan.

In recent interviews, Hastings has been firm about the buzz surrounding the squad this year.

“Well, my daughter is excited about watching us play so that’s a step,” Hastings said in a press conference. “Other than that, you recognize where we’re at. But this group has done a really good job of not worrying about [the outside attention] that we can’t control.”

UW has started the season with a 9-1-0 record in their first 10 games. An impressive feat, considering the struggles of the program in prior seasons leading up to the 2023-24 campaign.

Hastings attributed their success thus far to the team’s resilience on the ice.

“I’ve become really impressed with our resilience,” Hastings said. “To be down on the road for six games and stick with it is something that I hope defines us through the entire season. This is something that hasn’t been coaxed by the staff, it’s come from our leadership group that the guys themselves have chosen to follow.”

In that road trip, the group won five of the six games. With new coaching and 12 new players, there was no telling how this squad would come out and perform.

Hastings mentioned that one of the main questions at the beginning of the year surrounded goalkeeping — who would step up? But there’s no question anymore with how senior goalie Kyle McClellan has been playing. He has already played more minutes than he did last year and his average goals allowed per game has been cut in half since last season. After the comeback win in game one of the Michigan series, McClellan echoed the energy that Hastings has noticed in this group of men so far.

“I always have in the back of my head that we’re not going to quit,” McClellan said. “No matter what they had coming towards us, we were going to keep going.”

This mentality shined once again this past weekend in the Michigan series. The team had a packed Kohl Center absolutely rocking with a game-tying goal and then a go-ahead goal both in the final five minutes. And if that wasn’t resilient enough, they held the Wolverines’ high-powered offense to only one goal the next night. Forward Mathieu De St. Phalle scored another game-winner with only six seconds left in the second game.

Five of their last six victories have now been won with a goal in the third period. Evidently, it’s in more than just McClellan’s head that this team doesn’t quit.

Sophomore forward Simon Tassy is another player who has stepped up for the team this year. Tassy transferred from Minnesota State University alongside Hastings. The head coach spoke highly of Tassy’s character and presence in the press conference following his two-goal game at Minnesota.

“He doesn’t shine away from the bright lights and he’s got high expectations for himself,” Hastings said. “No one is harder on Simon than Simon, so I’m really happy to see him have the success that he has had because he’s put a lot of work into rehabbing his injury.”

Tassy tore his ACL the spring before his freshman year but refused to redshirt and debuted for MSU in January of this year. ACL injuries usually take nine to 12 months to rehab, but Tassy’s quick turnaround is just another testament to his tough approach to the game.

His resilience through that brutal injury has now put him in the spotlight — coming through for the Badgers with an electric game-tying goal against the Wolverines Nov. 3. But, he still credited the fans for their comeback.

“Guys here are ready to win,” Tassy said. “Getting the entire school behind us and feeding off that energy made this a special night for everybody here.”

Senior defender and captain Mike Vorlicky added that the atmosphere in the locker room was excited after last Saturday’s win. He said it was fun to see because his focus as a captain with a new-look team has been to create a good atmosphere for guys to have fun and grow in.

But, at the end of the day, the team is here to get the job done. He agrees that their resilience has pushed them through these past games.

“Our first few games, we came out hot and started games strong,” Vorlicky said. “We haven’t come out as strong lately, but I think it says a lot that we are finding other ways to win games. Lately, we’ve been capitalizing on power plays. So I’d say that resilient is a great way to describe the guys.”

The group has scored nine goals in 40 power play opportunities this season while holding opponents to four goals in 37 power plays.

Vorlicky says that despite their rowdy past few games, the focus is on making the most of this bye week to prepare for a Michigan State University team with new talent this year. Hastings said he has been proud of how the team has been handling the recent buzz, but knows the turnarounds are quick.

“We better turn the page in a hurry this time of the year,” Hastings said. “One thing that’s great about our sport is that it will humble you quickly.”

UW jumped to No. 3 in the USCHO rankings and looks to continue their current six-game win streak Friday, Nov. 17 at Michigan State.