Women’s Soccer: Wisconsin takes Big Ten Tournament semifinal victory over Nebraska

The University of Wisconsin women’s soccer team will advance to the Big Ten championship match after a victory over the talented University of Nebraska program in the Big Ten semifinals Thursday night.

The first time these two teams met was the Big Ten opener Sept. 15, a game that ended in a 1–1 tie. Things went differently this time.

The Cornhuskers are an offensive powerhouse. They led the conference in scoring 2.8 goals on average per game. Big Ten Forward of the Year — Eleanor Dale — scored 25 goals on 61 shots on goal. Her goals are more than double what second place scored at 12. Dale’s teammate — Sarah Weber — is second in shots on goal with 35. They’re a truly elite group. Nevertheless, head coach Paula Wilkins’ stout defense rose to the occasion.

Nebraska was able to attempt eight shots in the first half to UW’s three, but both teams scored one goal.

Forward Aryssa Mahrt found the top right of the goal off midfielder Maia Richters’ pass to open the scoring in the 15th minute. The Cornhuskers answered in the 26th minute on a Weber goal assisted by Jordan Zade.

The second half is where the Badgers completely took control.

Midfielder Emma Jaskaniec, who missed time earlier this season due to a head injury she sustained Oct. 5 against Northwestern University, remained an invigorating presence on UW’s midline. She put the Badgers up 2–1 off a pass from Mahrt in the 52nd minute.

“Big players do big things in big games,” Wilkins said about Jaskaniec after the game. “I’m so happy for her. [With] her whole story, to come back and do this, even what she’s had to go through this season.”

Nebraska was unable to create any opportunities in Wisconsin territory. They took just two shots in the last 25 minutes of play, while the Badgers continued to press up on the Cornhusker goal.

The persistence led to yet another goal for Wisconsin in the 82nd minute, this time from Richters off midfielder Izzy Verdugo’s pass. Richters made a crafty side foot shot while moving right to left in front of the Nebraska goal.

Midfielder Ashley Martinez almost kept the scoring festivities going in the 88th minute. She collected a pass from around midfield and nearly walked it in before Cornhusker goalkeeper Samantha Hauk made the save.

“I don’t know what they were doing at the end there,” Wilkins chuckled lightheartedly. “We were trying to kill the game off and they were trying to score more goals. I like their mentality and their attitude with that.”

With the 3–1 win, the Badgers reach the Big Ten championship for the second time in the last four seasons. They will play against the University of Iowa for the Big Ten crown Nov. 5 at 1 p.m. in Columbus, Ohio.