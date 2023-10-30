Football: Wisconsin falls to Ohio State on Halloween weekend

The University of Wisconsin football team’s missed opportunities and inconsistent play squelched its hopes of upsetting Ohio State University at home. Wisconsin picked up its second Big Ten loss in heartbreaking fashion 24–10.

Despite a hard fought effort, particularly from the defense, the Badgers once again found themselves struggling to move the ball on offense. Whenever momentum turned in the Badgers’ favor, either penalties or offensive miscues seemed to be inescapable for Braedyn Locke. The Badger offense was outgained by 148 yards.

“That’s a tough one,” Luke Fickell said in his post game press conference. “It’s a tough one in that locker room. It wasn’t from a lack of effort … These guys have given us everything they can all week with the mindset and the mentality.”

Third downs were once again a crutch for the Badgers at home. UW went just 6-16 on conversion opportunities. While the Badgers were able to overcome their third down woes in previous games, failing to convert against one of the best teams in the conference and country is unlikely to translate to a winning formula.

Things only got worse for the Badgers after star running back Braelon Allen was ruled out with an ankle injury late in the second quarter. Wisconsin’s run game was put in the hands of former full back Jackson Acker and converted safety Cade Yacamelli, who combined for just 30 yards the rest of the contest.

With the Badger running game out of commission, the offense became one-dimensional. Locke was forced to make plays with his arm. While he only threw for 165 yards passing on the day, he would have likely had many more, had he not missed receivers on several key occasions, including an overthrow to Will Pauling on a crucial third down in the second quarter.

The Badgers were in reach of Ohio State most of the game thanks to exceptional play on defense. UW forced three turnovers against Buckeye quarterback Kyle McCord, including a huge interception from Ricardo Hallman as the Buckeyes were driving.

Hallman continues to impress. The sophomore defensive back was handed likely the most difficult task of the game in guarding Ohio State’s star receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. Hallman held up well and made a huge play in the end zone to break up a would-be touchdown for Harrison Jr. His effort forced an OSU field goal in the first quarter.

Unfortunately for the Badgers, Hallman could only contain Harrison Jr. every so often. The future first-round pick proved to be the difference maker in the game. “Maserati Marv” caught six of 10 targets for 123 yards and two touchdowns.

The Badgers’ running defense also struggled in the game. The Buckeyes’ backfield accumulated 181 yards on the UW defense. The Buckeyes’ star back TreVeyon Henderson scored the game-clinching touchdown on a 33-yard run in the fourth quarter.

Saturday’s loss puts the Badgers in a tough spot in the Big Ten West standings. They now find themselves in a four-way tie for first. Wisconsin will now likely need to win out to secure its spot in Indianapolis this winter.

The Badgers are slated to travel to Bloomington for a showdown with Indiana University next weekend.