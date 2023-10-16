Women’s Soccer: Badgers sneak past Fighting Illini on the road

Looking to reboot with a week off since their last match against Northwestern, the No. 12 ranked University of Wisconsin soccer team rolled into their match against Illinois without their lead scorer, Emma Jaskaniec.

Also missing from the regular starting group was grad student goalkeeper Erin McKinney, who missed the game due to a red card assessed to her last week.

On a team that plays with minimal substitutes, the Badgers’ strong depth would need to step up. They certainly did so.

Sophomore Drew Stover started her first NCAA game in place of McKinney. She played the last seven minutes against Northwestern and shut out the Illini, despite facing six shots.

The ball was kept mostly around midfield in what was a slower first half.

In the 33rd minute, Stover showcased the desire to keep things mellow. With an Illini player speeding upfield, she waited for the ball to reach the box before smothering it. She could’ve cleared it, but the pace of the game did not dictate it.

The Illini were unable to take advantage of their extra midfielder in transition. The Badgers’ defense was stingy, deterring Illini attackers from the middle of the field and forcing them outside. Similar to last week against Northwestern, the Badgers prevented the Illini from getting off a single shot in the first half.

Wishing to counter the Badgers’ uptempo pace, the Illini elected to apply pressure in the second half.

Illini senior Makala Woods guided a corner kick in the 68th minute to sophomore teammate Ellen Persson. Persson’s header was tracked by Stover before slamming off the right goal post, leaving the Badger goal open.

Illini freshman Mya Archibald attempted to finish the play before UW junior midfielder Maddie Ishaug slid in for a crucial breakup.

The Illini would attempt five other shots, though plays like Ishaug’s prevented any on goal.

Across the field, the Badgers looked to stretch the Illini defense by attacking from the edges. After a moderately slow start, they found plenty of grass.

In the 73rd minute, UW senior Izzy Verdugo broke free but couldn’t quite find her footing before sending her crosser over the net.

Ten minutes later, it was UW freshman Ella Ottey attacking from the wide left side. She slipped through the Illini defenders, but goalkeeper Julia Cili cut her crosser off.

After 87 minutes of grueling Big Ten play, UW head coach Paula Wilkins sought to invigorate her team with a fresh sub — freshman Sarah Rosenbaum.

The Badgers’ last chance to score would have to start with a free kick from sophomore defender Liv Curry. With just 32 seconds remaining in the match, UW freshman Hailey Baumann attempted to head Curry’s kick but was fouled by Woods.

As seconds continued to tick down, Baumann’s free kick from midfield would need to be perfect.

She found senior Aryssa Mahrt down the left side, who was able to turn the corner on the Illini defense. Mahrt may have had a shot on goal, but a slick instep pass allowed recent sub Rosenbaum to flick the game winner past Chili.

The Illini couldn’t find any magic in the last seven seconds, meaning the Badgers would finish with their fourth straight win in electric fashion.