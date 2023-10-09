Football: Defense shines as the Badger’s secure homecoming win

The University of Wisconsin football team’s defense appears to have discovered its rhythm Saturday after its second straight Big Ten victory over Rutgers University Scarlet Knights by a score of 24-13.

The Wisconsin defense put together their best performance of the season. It held Rutgers to just 13 points, their lowest total of the year.

While the Badgers’ defensive performance was a dominant group effort, it was Ricardo Hallman who made the play of the day. The redshirt sophomore picked off Rutgers’ Gavin Wimsatt in the red zone and ran it back 95 yards for a score before intermission.

Assessing impact of Camp Randall’s renovation, in-game experience for fansCamp Randall Stadium, then consisting of a combined 10,000 concrete and wooden seats, hosted the Badgers for the first time Read…

The sophomore defensive back continues to impress in the Badgers pass defense. This Saturday’s interception was his fourth of the season, elevating him to a tie for first in NCAA Division I competition.

“As big a play as we’ve had all year,” Coach Luke Fickell said in his postgame press conference. “He showed his skills today. That’s not easy, obviously, going 95 [yards]. When you’re in that situation, sometimes you start thinking about running too soon. And the most important thing to do is make the play initially and then to be able to close it out and take it the distance is exceptional.”

On top of keeping the Scarlet Knights out of the end zone, the Badgers continued to excel in stopping the run, holding a Rutgers ground game that averages 195.2 a game to just 64 yards on the ground. Mike Tressel’s defense looked a step ahead of Rutgers all game, and the Badgers’ defensive front didn’t look fooled by the Rutgers run scheme.

On the offensive side, the Badgers once again found themselves struggling to move the ball in the first half. Tanner Moredcai put up a season low 145 yards through the air, and the Badger offense continued their struggles through the air despite Phil Longo’s pass-heavy scheme.

Luckily for UW, the run game once again proved effective. The Wisconsin backfield eclipsed 190 yards on the ground for the third consecutive week. While Braelon Allen continued to lead the way for the Badger run game with 101 yards and a score, redshirt sophomore Jackson Acker impressed while filling in for the injured Chez Mellusi, averaging 5 yards per carry for 65 total yards.

Football: Wisconsin earns first conference win of season, lose MellusiThe University of Wisconsin football team dazzled in their conference debut Friday, defeating the Purdue University Boilermakers 38-17, thanks to Read…

“He’s done nothing but continue to grow and impress us,” Fickell said of Acker’s performance. “I was hoping and believing at some point in time his opportunities were going to come up, not that we wanted to have them the way they’ve happened.”

Mordecai once again had a solid game on the ground as well. The quarterback tallied 44 yards, and the Badger signal caller continued to look more and more comfortable tucking the ball instead of making an ill-advised throw. He looks to become a bigger part of the run-game going forward — the Badgers offense featured several called QB runs in this Saturday’s game plan.

The Badger offense is set to take on yet another test at home next week versus the University of Iowa Hawkeye’s. The team will look to continue their home win streak before the brunt of their conference schedule.