Badgers siege control amidst chaos to defeat Gophers in Border Battle

Despite Minnesota’s late surge, Wisconsin holds on at home

The most pivotal moment of the University of Wisconsin vs University of Minnesota women’s soccer game happened just six minutes into the game.

In what would result in a chaotic 3-1 victory, the Badgers were given a one-player advantage after Minnesota’s Megan Nemec was assessed a red card for a handball just in front of the Gophers’ goal. The Gophers would have to play with just 10 players for the next 84 minutes of the game.

Emma Jaskaniec opened the scoring on the ensuing penalty kick, setting the stage for an aggressive Badgers’ attack. The Badgers controlled the ball for much of the first half, with the Gophers missing their only first half shot wide in the 30th minute.

With just six seconds to go until halftime, Taylor Gordon guided in a header for a goal to go up 2-0. On the play, Gordon collided heads with a Gopher defender that sent both players into concussion protocol.

The Badgers would again be the next to score after Kenzie Jacobsen completed a nifty set of passes that ended up with a Maia Richters goal from left of the net.

Despite being down a player and down three goals, the Gophers never gave up. Erin Chastain’s group employed a new strategy; adding a second striker to better pressure the Badgers’ defense. The deficit narrowed after Izzy Brown’s goal in the 70th minute.

A couple of near-goals by the Gophers were seemingly redeemed by goalkeeper Megan Plaschko in the 86th minute on a free kick before a video review was initiated. At first, it appeared that one or more of the Gophers’ players interfered with McKinney’s effort to stop the goal, however, it was determined after review that the goal was erased simply because the ball did not go into the net.

The Badgers were able to hold out for the win, marking the 12th straight time they’ve done so against the Gophers. They face Northwestern at home on Oct. 5 next as they look to build upon their eight-win season.