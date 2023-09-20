Despite shortcomings in Pullman, Badgers remain focused, optimistic

On the turf, culture, coaching and camaraderie can propel a program toward a conference championship game and garner recognition across the country.

Deion Sanders seamlessly transformed the University of Colorado-Boulder into one of the nation’s most beloved programs. Quinn Ewers and the University of Texas regained their position as a playoff threat following a signature win in Tuscaloosa on Sept. 9.

This fall, head coach Luke Fickell and University of Wisconsin hope to mimic a metamorphosis of this magnitude. The Badgers, following an opening weekend rout versus the University of Buffalo, dropped a thriller in their first road test of the season in Pullman, Washington.

With a combined seven quarterbacks and wide receivers arriving at Camp Randall via the transfer portal, some could pinpoint the modifications in personnel as a roadblock this fall. Fickell, UW’s 31st leader in school history, still remains optimistic about his platoon’s room for growth.

“It’s always about continuing to grow,” Fickell said in a postgame conference. “I’m not going to blame it on, ‘well, this is the first year of this offense or this defense.’ No, the reality is we have enough talent to win and we can play well enough to win. I don’t think anything should hold us back. We just have to find ways to do better jobs in putting our guys in situations where they can be successful…I’ll put that on myself, and we’ll continue to grow.”

Now, with first-year quarterback Tanner Mordecai at the helm, Wisconsin looks to return to the apex of the Big Ten with a revamped offensive system and a collection of weapons in Fickell’s toolbox.

Mordecai, one of three quarterbacks to commit to Wisconsin from the transfer portal, concluded his career at SMU as the program’s all-time leader in passing touchdowns and third in passing yards. While his 278-yard effort and strong performance during the second half against Washington State could not ignite a Badger comeback, the Texas native voiced a glass half full outlook on UW’s position down the line.

“I think we’re right there,” Mordecai said. “It’s like we can feel it, we can smell it. I think it just goes back to our preparation…trust our gameplan.”

His hopefulness resonated with teammates as well.

Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen, renowned for his bruising style of play, offered a similar perspective on what the season could entail for his iteration of UW’s football program.

“I think we’re really close,” Allen said. “We’ve played two games together. I wouldn’t say people play their best ball in the first two games. I think we’re still growing. This is a pretty complex game, a complex system [with] a lot of moving parts. I think we’re all just still getting comfortable with it. As we keep on playing, we’ll just get better.”

Unlike last season, where surprising losses and shifts in the coaching staff seemed to haunt Badger faithfuls, this group appears unruffled and self-assured.

The Badgers, dialed in on their next opponent, flushed their recent failure down the drain before Tuesday’s practice. Mordecai, the man most prone to scrutiny, employed a short-term memory when acknowledging the recent adversity.

“Sunday, we watched the film, we learned from our mistakes,” Mordecai said. “After that, it’s all about Georgia Southern. So that’s what we’ve been focusing on, our opponent this week and not trying to dwell on what happened last week…all you can do is get back to work.”

Similar to his head coach, Mordecai’s evident confidence and composure on the gridiron translates to how he operates outside the athletic realm.

Allen, arguably the most draft-ready skill player on the roster, acknowledged the significance of his quarterback’s mental fortitude on the entire offensive unit.

“I think he’s really poised,” Allen said. “Obviously you saw him take control of the offense in the second half and make a comeback for us. [He] made some huge plays, both with his legs and through the air. So I think that’s kind of where his experience comes into play, being in those situations before and just keeping his head on straight, keeping us in the game.”

After recording 17 carries and 144 yards in Wisconsin’s first bout of the 2023-2024 campaign, Allen witnessed his responsibilities dwindle on the road. In a split backfield with Chez Mellusi, establishing consistency could prove challenging for offensive coordinator Phil Longo and company.

Like any premier athlete, the 19-year-old expected a few more touches following his seven-carry output in Washington. His priorities, though, revolve around departing the playing field as a victor, something Fickell prioritized as soon as he arrived in Madison.

“Obviously, a little bit disappointing, more so due to the fact that we lost the game,” Allen said. “If we win the game, obviously you feel a little different about it, but … [I] wish I had a little bit more of an impact on the game. Whatever it takes to win is just kind of the fact. That we didn’t win stung more. I’m willing to do whatever.”

In one of the Badgers’ most highly anticipated seasons of recent memory, UW’s most prolific athletes feel self-assured and ready to develop into a formidable member of the Big Ten. Like anything new, the program may encounter some early turbulence.

“We’re excited about moving forward because there is no time to rest and relax,” Fickell said. “The reality is you’ve got a 2-0 Georgia Southern team that knocked off Nebraska last year at home, so hopefully that is a great awareness to all of us.”

In its third game of the season, Wisconsin returned to Camp Randall where they secured a 35-14 victory over Georgia Southern University on Saturday, Sept. 16