Wisconsin overcomes shaky first half, pummels Georgia Southern at home

Back on their home turf, the University of Wisconsin football team was able to earn a much-needed victory Saturday, defeating the Georgia Southern Eagles by a score of 35-14 to conclude their non-conference schedule.

After weathering yet another shaky start in the first half, where the Badgers faced a 137-yard deficit, Luke Fickell’s squad continued its second-half success. UW forced three turnovers that led to points on the offensive side.

Sophomore safety Hunter Wohler led the way on the defensive side of the ball. The safety notched 10 total tackles, a sack and two timely interceptions.

“We’ve had some adversity,” Luke Fickell said after the game. “We’ve been put in situations where you have no choice … You come out the second half and you lay down, or you come out the second half and dig deep and find out where that passion is coming from.”

This week’s blowout win comes at a critical time for the Badgers following last week’s upset loss against Washington State. After recording a negative turnover ratio through their first two weeks of play, the Badgers were able to record six total turnovers and protected the ball on the offensive side.

“When the plays were there, they had an opportunity to make them,” Fickell said. “Coach Brady [Collins] said that with about two minutes and 13 seconds to go, ‘Hey, we’re in the positive in the turnover.’ I said, ‘Don’t you dare jinx this thing; who knows what can happen in two minutes and 15 seconds.’”

On the offensive side of the ball, the Badgers were able to once again find success running the football. All 35 of Wisconsin’s points arrived via the ground game.

Braelon Allen and Chez Mellusi both combined for 155 yards and three scores. However, it was Tanner Mordecai’s effort on the ground, rather than through the air, that proved to be a key in Saturday’s victory.

The former Southern Methodist University gunslinger rushed seven times for 36 yards and two scores despite being known for his prowess through the air.

“When it comes down to it, he’s an aggressive guy,” Fickell said. “Sometimes we try to hold him back, but the reality is in order for him to be himself, in order for him to do and be the player that he is, he’s got to have some freedom to be able to move around.”

While this victory serves as a solid building block, the Badgers still need to improve in several key areas before conference play. UW is set to open its conference schedule against Purdue Sept. 22.

Despite forcing five interceptions, the Badger defense still struggled to slow the Georgia Southern offense. The Eagles put up 455 offensive yards, 383 of which coming through the air. The Badger secondary will have to improve going forward, especially in zone coverage.

Offensively, the Badgers will need to be better early. For the third straight week, Wisconsin found itself plagued by inconsistency in both the passing and running game. UW put up just seven points in the first half.

While the third quarter heroics have been admirable, Big Ten opponents will be far less forgiving if the Badgers find themselves unable to move the ball in the first half.

“We’ve got to find a way whatever that spark is … whatever that third quarter momentum is or formula is, just try to find it for the first half,” said Fickell.

While the Badgers were able to bounce back after last week’s brutal loss, they still have work to do if they have their eyes set on securing their first West title since 2019. With matchups against Purdue and Iowa both on the horizon, UW will look to tighten the screws.