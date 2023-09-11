Football: Wisconsin falls short in Pullman for their first loss of the season

The University of Wisconsin football team (1-0, 0-0 Big Ten) was unable to overcome an early deficit and fell short against Washington State (2-0, 0-0 PAC 12) in a 31-22 loss in Pullman Saturday.

It was the first loss of the season for the Badgers, who finished the home-and-home series 0-2 against the Cougars after losing 17-14 to Washington State last year at Camp Randall. Wisconsin extends a streak from last year in which they finished 1-4 in regular-season games decided in the fourth quarter. The Cougars outscored Wisconsin in the final 15 minutes at Martin Stadium.

“They outplayed us,” Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell said in his postgame press conference following his first loss since taking over the Badgers program. “We have to find a way to finish.”

A slow defensive start for Wisconsin allowed Cougars quarterback Cameron Ward to throw for 171 yards and two touchdowns in the first half. Wisconsin was unable to keep up with the pace of play offensively, relying on the foot of Ohio-transfer kicker Nathanial Vakos, who converted three field goals in the first half to put the Badgers on the board.

Wisconsin struggled to contain possession of the ball, resulting in three lost fumbles throughout the match. Two fumbles on sacks by Wisconsin quarterback Tanner Moredcai in the second quarter helped Washington State jump to a 24-9 lead entering halftime. Washington State defensive end Ron Stone Jr. beat left tackle Jack Nelson to force both fumbles. Defensive end Brennan Jackson received both fumbles and one for a scoop-and-score touchdown at the end of the second half.

Wisconsin came out of the locker room and rallied for 13 points in the third quarter. Chez Mellusi, coming off a massive 157-yard game against Buffalo, was the first Badger to find the end zone off a two-yard touchdown run. Tanner Moredcai put up an impressive third quarter, completing 10-of-12 passes for 108 yards, including a 16-yard touchdown dart to Skyler Bell to cut the deficit to two entering the fourth quarter.

The Badgers defensive effort improved after halftime and slowed Washington State’s offense to just 121 total yards in the second half. Wisconsin’s defense put up an impressive stop in the fourth quarter, nearly earning a safety while forcing a three-and-out inside the Cougars’ 10 yard line. Hunter Woehler led all Badger’s defenders with 13 tackles.

Despite the cardinal and white’s third quarter efforts, the Badgers did not reach the end zone the rest of the game. A third fumble, this time lost by running back Chez Mellusi, put the Cougars at midfield with nine minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. Former Wisconsin running back Nakia Watson scored a 1-yard touchdown with 5:30 remaining to seal the 30-22 victory for Washington State.

Wisconsin finds themselves at 1-1 for the third year in a row and haven’t finished their first two games with wins since the 2020 COVID-ridden season.

The Badgers will look to bounce back when they return home to Camp Randall to face Georgia Southern on Saturday, Sept. 16 at 11 a.m. CST.