Less than one year after his departure from Camp Randall and the University of Wisconsin, former Badger head coach Paul Chryst will inherit special assistant duties at the University of Texas at Austin next fall.

Chryst, a two-time Big Ten Coach of the Year selection, orchestrated a 65-23 record during his seven-year tenure while commanding the sidelines in Madison. Now, after 11 years of collegiate head coaching under his belt, the Badger alumni will transition to one of the most storied programs in NCAA Division I pigskin history.

What’s more, Chryst appears poised to collaborate with quarterbacks Quinn Ewers and Arch Manning, nephew to NFL icons Peyton and Eli Manning.

As head coach of the scarlet and white, Chryst amassed 67 wins, enough to position him as the third winningest coach in school history. In his first five campaigns at UW, Chryst became the third coach in modern Big Ten history to secure at least 50 victories.

On Oct. 2, 2022, UW athletic director Chris McIntosh elevated then-defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard to interim head coach. Leonhard’s stint was short-lived, though, because on Nov. 27, 2022, Wisconsin announced its acquisition of former Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell as its 31st leader in school history.

Now, with Fickell at the helm, Wisconsin looks to return to the apex of the Big Ten with a revamped offensive system and new personnel. Chryst, on the other hand, will venture to the Big 12 with a pair of star quarterbacks receiving snaps.