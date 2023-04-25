Sophomore golfer Thomas O'Bryan had the lowest stroke average on the team last year with 76.58 strokes per round. He has since lowered that average to below 75 through the early stages of this season.

With the coming of spring and the thawing of greens, the Badger golf season is once again in full swing.

Just a week after Texas A&M golfer Sam Bennett put on a stellar performance at Augusta National, a new emphasis has been placed on the world of collegiate golf. Players now hope to mirror the atmospheric rise of the golf phenom.

While the Badgers’ golf rosters may not possess the star power worthy of garnering attention on the national stage, several players are working to make a name for themselves in the Big Ten and beyond.

One such player is sophomore Graham Moody who recently placed top-four individually in April’s Boilermaker Invitational. Moody strung together an impressive seven-under performance, thanks in large part to his early round success. He shot a 69 and 67 in rounds one and two of the tournament.

With Moody’s stellar performance, the Badgers were able to capture a tie for fourth overall in the tournament. The team put together one of their best performances of the young season.

The fourth-place finish marks a solid rebound for the men’s squad. Their lackluster 11th place finish at The Hootie at Bulls Bay tournament seemed uncharacteristic of a team that has finished top-10 in their three prior tournaments.

Moody and the team will now turn their attention to the Big Ten Championships, where they will seek to continue to build off their success at the Boilermaker Invitational.

UW women’s golf, after getting off to a hot start in the fall, including fourth and fifth place finishes in two events, has failed to crack the top ten in a tournament this spring.

Their struggles continued this past week. Wisconsin is coming off a 10th place finish in last weekend’s Lady Buckeye Invitational after struggling in rounds two and three.

After shooting five over for the tournament, sophomore Vanessa Ho led the way for the squad. She finished 27th individually.

Overall, the Badgers shot a total of 894, including a 300-shot third round. This proved as the difference maker for the Badgers in terms of cracking the top 10 in the tournament.

The Badgers have a quick turnaround. They will now focus their attention on this weekend’s Big Ten Championships in Pittsburgh. Here, they will face five teams in the top 50, and the cardinal and white will certainly aim to capture conference glory.