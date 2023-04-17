After sharing his commitment to the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team earlier this month, the Badgers announced the acquisition of guard Noah Reynolds from the transfer portal Thursday.

Prior to his transfer, Reynolds, a 6-foot-3 guard from Peoria, Illinois, played his last two seasons for the Wyoming Cowboys. In 42 matches for the Cowboys, he averaged over eight points per appearance off a respectable 45.8% clip from the field.

Despite being the only true freshman to reach the hardwood for Wyoming in its 2021-2022 campaign, he notched just 2.9 tallies in 11.3 minutes per appearance. His sophomore season development, though, appealed to Wisconsin’s coaching staff.

“We’re happy to welcome someone like Noah to our program,” Gard told UW Athletics. “One of the things that stood out to us right away about Noah is his toughness and work ethic and a ‘chip on the shoulder’ mentality. That mindset and work ethic sets Noah up to come in and compete at the highest level.”

Reynolds would elevate his offensive scoring output by over 10 tallies in his sophomore season. He mustered 14.5 points off a 48.1% mark from the field in 19 games before suffering a season-ending injury.

In a season characterized by offensive inconsistency, Reynolds’ bucket-getting ability will certainly provide a boost to UW’s backcourt. In fact, the Illinois native orchestrated a six-game stretch where he averaged 22 points per match, including a 30-tally performance against Texas A&M-Commerce on Dec. 6, 2022.

Reynolds’ decision to join the Badgers arrives following the departure of Jordan Davis and a gut-wrenching defeat in the National Invitation Tournament semifinals March 28.