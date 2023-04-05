Tyler Wahl, the Wisconsin men’s basketball team’s lone senior, announced his commitment to return to Wisconsin for a fifth year via Instagram Tuesday.

“I have always wanted to leave the Wisconsin jersey better than I found it and our team has accomplished a lot over the last few years… but we’re not finished,” Wahl said in his announcement.

The decision arrived just a few days after junior Jordan Davis opted to enter the transfer portal.

Prior to the 2022-2023 campaign the Lakeville, Minnesota, native earned a Preseason All-Big Ten selection and was named one of 20 candidates to the 2023 Julius Erving Award watch list. In his 32 starts this season, Wahl logged 11.3 points, 6.3 boards and 2.5 dimes in 31.5 minutes per appearance.

Wisconsin, notorious for its knack for reaching the NCAA tournament, failed to qualify this season. The Badgers ultimately unraveled in the NIT Semifinals against the North Texas Mean Green.

Wahl’s return, coupled with commitments from four-star recruit Gas Yalden and three-star forward Noah Winter, will certainly provide much-needed size to UW’s frontcourt. The Badgers ranked 315 of 352 qualified programs in terms of rebounds per contest last season.